ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Yet To Start Talks With Manchester City For Raheem Sterling

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Xi2B_0gFhsud100

It has been widely reported since the opening of the transfer window that England international Raheem Sterling may be open to leaving Manchester City this summer for a new challenge with Chelsea now the side showing the strongest interest.

It has been widely reported since the opening of the transfer window that England international Raheem Sterling may be open to leaving Manchester City this summer for a new challenge with Chelsea now the side showing the strongest interest.

Sterling used to play for QPR back in his youth days so he could be set to finally go back to London if a deal is successful but according to reports the two time European Champions haven't started talks with either the player or the club.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Matt Law for The Daily Telegraph has said that: "Chelsea have not yet opened any talks with Man City over Raheem Sterling or discussed how much they might be prepared to pay for the player."

A potential stumbling block in the deal may be the fee as Chelsea will try not to overpay for a forward like they have done in recent windows to no success with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Sterling may be a Lukaku replacement if he joins with the Belgian striker looking set to re-join Inter Milan after an underwhelming season back at Stamford Bridge however Chelsea have yet to make their so a potential deal may drag along throughout the window due to City's price tag of £60m.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Man City star Raheem Sterling drops bombshell on Chelsea interest

Chelsea is looking to bolster its attack this summer and the latest player to creep onto their radar is Man City winger Raheem Sterling. Well, it appears he’s also interested in the idea of leaving the Etihad for Stamford Bridge. Per ESPN, Sterling is keen on moving to West London because of new owner Todd […] The post Man City star Raheem Sterling drops bombshell on Chelsea interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#Uk#Qpr#European Champions#The Daily Telegraph#Belgian#Tottenham Hotspur L
The US Sun

Man Utd and Chelsea ‘battle for transfer guru Edwards’ after chief who signed Mane, Van Dijk and Salah leaves Liverpool

MANCHESTER UNITED and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Liverpool’s former transfer guru Michael Edwards. Both Premier League clubs are looking to revamp their recruitment operations this summer. And according to the Daily Mail, both United and Chelsea are interested in acquiring ex-Liverpool transfer guru Edwards' services. Edwards' previous track...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Two Premier League clubs showing interest in wantaway Juventus fullback

In 2019, Juventus decided to send Leonardo Spinazzola to Roma in exchange for the younger Luca Pellegrini. While the Euro 2020 winner managed to cement himself as a regular spot in the capital as well as the Italian national team, things have been significantly more complex for his counterpart in Turin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

City Xtra's Manchester City Season Review 2021/22 - Part Three

We’ve got good news to begin the month, as Joao Cancelo puts pen to paper on a new deal which will see him stay at the club for five more years. As a player who has been somewhat of a journeyman throughout his career, struggling to really find a home in the four or five years before joining City, it’s great to see that he’s been able to consider City somewhere that he can envisage his long term future. Particularly in the middle of a season where he’s been one of the best players in the team by this point.
UEFA
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy