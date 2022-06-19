Sumter police searching for missing K-9 officer

Lake City, S.C. – A traffic stop for a suspended out-of-state tag on June 19 resulted in the arrest of Lorenzo Telefero Jones for possession of multiple firearms, more than 200 grams of marijuana, additional drug paraphernalia, and more. Jones, a 26-year-old Black male from Lynchburg, S.C., is detained at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Effingham on multiple surety bonds totaling $15,000. He faces six charges, including: •The unlawful carrying of a pistol •Possession of a stolen pistol •Drug possession with the intent to distribute •The unlawful storage or transportation of liquor •The unlawful transportation of a machine gun, sawed-off shotgun, or rifle •Possession and unlawful storage of a machine gun, sawed-off shotgun, or rifle Please contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.

