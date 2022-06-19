Sumter police searching for missing K-9 officer

FAIRFIELD COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run incident that happened in May in Fairfield County. LOCAL FIRST | Suspect identified in shooting death of Spartanburg County deputy who was 'ambushed'. Officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling...
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A fourth man has been arrested in connection to a May 29 shooting at a basketball court, according to police. Malik Anton Leon Benjamin is facing 10 counts of attempted murder. He has been denied bond, according to jail records. The shooting, which happened at 701 W. Washington St. in Hartsville, […]
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) -– A 77-year-old woman is recovering from serious injuries after she was attacked by a dog Tuesday afternoon in Berkeley County. Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies said the owner had the pit bull in a harness but it was able to get loose and attack the woman while she was working in […]
MANNING, S.C. — On Tuesday afternoon, a Clarendon County judge denied bond for 21-year old's, Tyrese Brunson and Demadrae Dennis. They are two of four men, arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened at a graduation party on June 4. "During the course of the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man in Columbia drove himself to the hospital after he was shot in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department. LOCAL FIRST | Four suspects arrested in fatal graduation party shooting. Officials say that shortly after 5:30 p.m. on June 15, officers were dispatched...
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Friday. Police are investigating after South State Bank on Main Street was robbed Friday, according to a news release. Police described the suspect as between 40 and 50 years old, slender, and between 5’11” and 6′ tall. He […]
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — Sheriff Baxley announced that four suspects have been arrested in connection to the June 4 fatal graduation party shooting. 18-year-old Amontae Daevon Wright, 19-year-old Jaheim Sylvester Billie, and a 21-year-old Tyrese Amante Brunson have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting, according to Sheriff Baxley.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – At this hour, two men are in critical condition and another man is in jail after a shooting at the Colony Apartments in Columbia. Now, people who live there and community leaders want all hands on deck to stop the violence in the region. “I’ve...
Lake City, S.C. – A traffic stop for a suspended out-of-state tag on June 19 resulted in the arrest of Lorenzo Telefero Jones for possession of multiple firearms, more than 200 grams of marijuana, additional drug paraphernalia, and more. Jones, a 26-year-old Black male from Lynchburg, S.C., is detained at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Effingham on multiple surety bonds totaling $15,000. He faces six charges, including: •The unlawful carrying of a pistol •Possession of a stolen pistol •Drug possession with the intent to distribute •The unlawful storage or transportation of liquor •The unlawful transportation of a machine gun, sawed-off shotgun, or rifle •Possession and unlawful storage of a machine gun, sawed-off shotgun, or rifle Please contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are searching for a missing woman who has health issues. Sylvia Ann Brooks, 63, of Effingham, was last seen early Sunday at her home on Cherry Johnson Road, according to deputies. Officials believe she left the home on foot. Brooks is about 5’5″ tall and 200 pounds. […]
PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pamplico man was booked into the Florence County Detention Center in May after he allegedly raped a child, according to police documents. Gaven Michael Ryan Lee Hendrickson is facing a first-degree charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to booking documents. News13 reached out to the Pamplico Police […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man died Monday morning while in custody at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County. Berkeley County Chief Deputy Jeremey Baker told News 2 that the man’s death appears to be medically related. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating, which is standard anytime […]
Former lead investigator with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in Shelton Sander’s case Walter McDaniels shared his frustrations with WACH FOX News with arresting Mark Richardson and charging him with murder in 2005, and then seeing him released in 2008 after his trial resulted in a hung jury.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been about seven months since a shooting at a Berkeley County gun store left a man dead. Alison and Stefan met almost a decade ago in Okinawa where they were stationed. Steve was serving in the Army, while Alison was in the Air Force at the time.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect wanted for a January murder was arrested Saturday by Florence police, according to a news release. Le’Andre Kajuan Richardson, 20, allegedly killed Joshua Dequan Brogsia, 26, Jan. 2, 2022, in an armed robbery at a home on Waverly Avenue. Richardson was spotted in a car by Florence police officers […]
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in Laurens County say one person is in custody following a shooting that happened late Saturday afternoon. Few details are available, however, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department did confirm that the shooting happened in the area of Paul Street. The street is located in a mostly residential and rural area just southeast of the Laurens city limits.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Troopers say a three-vehicle crash in Sumter County ended with one driver dead on Sunday while also injuring a passenger. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Patriot Parkway and St. Paul Church Road - a location just south of the Cherryvale community.
Orangeburg County deputies discovered two people shot dead in a house and a child abandoned in a suffocating car on Wednesday. On Friday, they charged a man with the double homicide and alleged child abduction. “This has just been a senseless, senseless act involving these victims who did nothing about...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A combination of gun violence and accidental shootings is now the leading cause of death for young people in the U.S. Research from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows that in 2020, shooting deaths overtook car accidents among children and teenagers. In the last...
Florida Man Arrested For Riding Dirt Bike On Airport Tarmac. An 18 year old told deputies he was just trying to “take in the sun and fresh air.”. He got in through an automatic gate as another vehicle was exiting. Deputies say he passed several restricted and prohibited signs as he made his way toward the tarmac. This Florida Man was disturbing the flow of inbound and outbound aircraft along the way.
