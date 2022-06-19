ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Hanover Sheriff’s Office recruits academy graduates

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRcih_0gFhrRGH00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A ceremony was held on Friday to honor five of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s newest recruits and their graduation from the Hanover County Criminal Justice Academy.

The graduation was led by Col. David R. Hines, who delivered an address and presented awards to the graduates. The event was held at Life Church in Mechanicsville.

Following the ceremony, all graduates will now enter their final phase of training as patrol deputies where they will spend at least 15 weeks with a field training officer.

Family seeks help in finding missing 15-year-old girl from Glen Allen

In addition to the five Hanover graduates, one recruit from the Ashland Police Department also graduated from the academy.

A Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Crime Analyst also completed her required training during the academy session.

Over the past 22 weeks, each graduate completed over 820 hours of training. They were also tested on over 1300 training objectives from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
Henrico Citizen

Virginia State Police investigating fatal Henrico crash

Virginia State Police officials are investigating a single-vehicle crash June 15 in Henrico’s West End that killed a 35-year-old Ashland woman. The crash occurred at 5:42 a.m. that day on westbound I-64 at the 180-mile marker when a 1997 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by John Wayne Jolly II, 35 of Ashland, ran off of the road to the left into the median, and then overcorrected across all three lanes of traffic and the exit lane 180-A to Gaskins Road. The Trailblazer then struck an embankment and overturned several times, coming to rest upside down on the right side of the road.
ASHLAND, VA
NBC12

Woman injured in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was injured in a Chesterfield shooting Tuesday night. Officers are investigating in the 7500 block of Ayeshire Court. Police said the woman arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Anyone with information should call police at 804-748-1251. No additional information was immediately...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Glen Allen, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Mechanicsville, VA
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police investigating shooting outside Dumfries apartment complex

DUMFRIES, Va. (WRIC) — Just after midnight Wednesday, Prince William County police responded to the Potomac Ridge Apartments in Dumfries to investigate a shooting. Police said they found out a 33-year-old man was parked in front of the complex, located in the 2800 block of Woodmark Drive, when two unknown men approached him on foot. […]
DUMFRIES, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Hanover Sheriff S Office#Life Church#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC12

Police investigate multiple vehicles stolen out of Henrico, Richmond

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for the people responsible for stealing multiple vehicles in Henrico and Richmond. On Thursday, June 16, police responded to Summer Creek Way in Henrico’s west end to recover an Acura SUV stolen in Richmond. Two other vehicles were also stolen from nearby homes. The first vehicle was stolen from the 5000 block of Barnsley Terrace, and the second was stolen from the 12000 block of Summer Creek Court.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy