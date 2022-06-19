Hanover Sheriff’s Office recruits academy graduates

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A ceremony was held on Friday to honor five of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s newest recruits and their graduation from the Hanover County Criminal Justice Academy.

The graduation was led by Col. David R. Hines, who delivered an address and presented awards to the graduates. The event was held at Life Church in Mechanicsville.

Following the ceremony, all graduates will now enter their final phase of training as patrol deputies where they will spend at least 15 weeks with a field training officer.

In addition to the five Hanover graduates, one recruit from the Ashland Police Department also graduated from the academy.

A Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Crime Analyst also completed her required training during the academy session.

Over the past 22 weeks, each graduate completed over 820 hours of training. They were also tested on over 1300 training objectives from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

