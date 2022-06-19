Florida Democratic Party Celebrates Juneteenth

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The following is a statement from Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz:. “Today we celebrate Juneteenth. It’s a day when Americans across the country commemorate the abolition of slavery, recognize the contributions...
In late May, President Joe Biden’s (D) approval rating among Hispanics went dropped 29% in one year and hit the staggering a 26% approval rating. To pour salt in the wound for Florida Democrats, the Latino action group, Libre Initiative announced their endorsement of Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for his reelection.
Americans for the most part have championed the idea of free and fair elections as being most important to our democracy. There was always a kind of respectful attitude to the property of others supporting different political candidates during election cyçles. However, it appears Scott Sturgill (R), a candidate for District 7 in the upcoming Republican primary (a large field we might add – 8 candidates), released a video showing a man playing dirty politics in Central Florida as he trespassed on private property and stole and destroyed Sturgill's campaign signs.
A study found that Florida is one of America's least patriotic states, besting only three states for a ranking of 47th. "Historically, one of the prime goals of the American education system has been to produce patriotic citizens," said Ohio Northern University history professor Russ Crawford of the WalletHub study's results. "In the latter part of the twentieth century, what constitutes being a patriotic citizen has become contested as part of the culture wars."
Florida legislators are prohibited from fundraising during the yearly legislative session, but it appears as if a hand full of Florida Democratic lawmakers forgot about longstanding Rule 15:3, and decided to raise cash anyways. According to Florida House Republicans, no less than 10 Democratic legislators appear to have raised a...
St. Pete Polls shows little room for Fried to catch up. A poll of likely Florida Democratic voters shows Charlie Crist maintaining a strong lead over Nikki Fried in the Governor’s race. St. Pete Polls’ latest survey, conducted for Florida Politics, shows greater than 49% favor Crist, a Democratic...
Two Florida counties cracked the top 500 in the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings. The fifth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's crime rates, obesity prevalence, poverty rate and cancer incidence are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and population health to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
More than three-dozen Florida lawmakers, including incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, appeared headed back to Tallahassee without opposition as a deadline passed Friday for qualifying for the November elections. Meanwhile, all 28 congressional districts will have contested races, according to the Florida Division of
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is taking a closer look at the redrawn congressional districts in North Florida. Political pundits said the new boundaries for Congressional Districts 4 and 5 favor Republicans. And for Jacksonville, it could be the first time in several decades that a Democrat has not been part of the Jacksonville Congressional Delegation.
The Florida Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced at the end of last week that it will back U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for a third term. The FOP represents more than 24,000 law enforcement officials across Florida. Rubio has also won the support of 55 of the state’s 67 sheriffs, the Florida Police Chiefs Association and the Florida Police Benevolent Association.
Andrew Gillum, a former mayor of Tallahassee and 2018 Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate, has been indicted on 21 counts, including fraud, conspiracy and making false statements. An associate of Gillum’s, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, who is listed as the CEO of the National Black Justice Coalition, has also been indicted, according to...
Florida is one of the states not acknowledging Juneteenth as a state holiday. President Biden established Juneteenth as a federal holiday last year. WINK News spoke with leaders in the community on why they think it should be observed officially in Florida. June 19, 1865, the day Union General Gordon...
In 2021, Juneteenth became recognized as a federal holiday. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a proclamation Friday declaring this Sunday as Juneteenth in the State of Florida. Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the end...
Winner of the week? That's easy — Miami will host the World Cup. We know what Ron DeSantis, Florida’s buckaroo Governor, thinks about efforts by federal health agencies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Two words: Nanny State. Mask mandates? Nope. Vaccine mandates? Nope. Lockdowns? Oh, pul-eeze!. But...
Florida was ranked as one of the least patriotic states in a new WalletHub study. In order to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, the personal finance company compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. The indicators include veterans per capita, average number...
TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 12 bills Monday, including measures dealing with boating safety and pharmacy benefit managers. The boating-safety law (SB 606), which will take effect July 1, will require Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission-approved boating safety courses and temporary certificate examinations to include components about the benefits of engine cutoff switches for motorboats and personal watercraft. The law also will require the programs to address dangers associated with passengers riding on "a seat back, gunwale, transom, bow, motor cover, or any other vessel area" not designed for seating and dangers associated with people falling overboard and the operation...
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A big question heading into this year’s primary elections is who will be the Democrat elected to oppose Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. After Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried officially filed paperwork as candidate for governor, her camp unveiled an internal poll that suggests she and fellow candidate Charlie Crist are much closer than previous polling, endorsements and fundraising would suggest.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control Prevention has now given the green light to COVID vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years old, and doses are shipping out across the country. Florida is the only state in the nation not to pre-order the shots. On...
As Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick began self-funding her successful 2021 congressional campaign, the company where she was CEO at the time started receiving a new source of income: providing COVID vaccines in underserved communities. Five contracts listed on a state database show Trinity Health Care Services of Miramar was paid almost $8.1 million for its vaccine work. The records don’t show how ...
The first increase in starting assistant prosecutor pay in three years will only go so far, State Attorneys say. Funding for State Attorney salaries escaped Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto pen and, for the first time in three years, the Palm Beach County State Attorney hopes to bump up starting salaries from the current $50,000 a year.
