Angels leave Juan Lagares off Sunday lineup

Mike Trout accomplished something over the weekend that has never been done before in MLB history. Trout had a huge series against the Seattle Mariners, which saw the Angels take four of five. Trout was integral to every win by hitting what was technically the game-winning home run. His third inning homer gave the Angels the lead for good Thursday, then he hit a tenth inning tiebreaking shot in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He homered again to give the Angels all they needed in the third inning of the nightcap, which turned out to be a shutout win.
As the Los Angeles Dodgers adjust to life without Mookie Betts for a bit, the team reportedly made a trade for a Tigers outfielder Monday. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times via MLB.com's Juan Toribio, "The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source." Noting,...
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Franchy Cordero versus Tigers starter Alex Faedo. In 191 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .205 batting average with a .617...
With so many young, emerging stars populating Major League rosters, it’s challenging to pinpoint who might be baseball’s biggest star a few years into the future. In honor of Young Stars Week on MLB Network, which runs through June 24 and will feature in depth discussion and analysis of the next generation of stars, we asked a panel of MLB.com reporters to debate which player, among the up-and-comers who have yet to make an All-Star Team, might be the Next Big Thing.
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Albert Pujols as a starter for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will sit out Monday's contest while Juan Yepez starts at designated hitter and bats sixth. Pujols has been batting .202 with a .653 with the Cardinals this season, with 4...
Kansas City Royals (24-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-37, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -178, Royals +153; over/under is...
The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Crawford will start on the sidelines in Monday's game while Evan Longoria steps back into the lineup at third base. Longoria will bat fifth while Wilmer Flores skips to second base and Thairo Estrada moves back to shortstop.
Oneil Cruz has finally arrived. The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted the shortstop on Monday, and he's instantly made his mark. During the third inning, Cruz fired a 96.7-mph laser to first base to retire Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. It was the hardest throw by an infielder all season. Not even...
Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the COlorado Rockies. Sanchez is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Sanchez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Duran is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Tigers starter Alex Faedo. Our models project Duran for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 10.4 FanDuel points.
The Atlanta Braves did not list William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Contreras will take a seat Monday as the Braves move Marcell Ozuna back into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat sixth. Contreras' breakout season has pushed the Braves into...
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Kwan will start in left field on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Oscar Mercado has been designated for assignment with Myles Straw moving to ninth in the order after leading off on Sunday.
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 180 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .227 batting average with a .604 OPS, 2 home...
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. Eric Haase is starting at catcher over Barnhart and hitting cleanup. Barnhart, a left-handed hitter, started the last three games against righties. numberFire’s models project Haase for 8.6...
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Stassi is being replaced behind the plate by Kurt Suzuki versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 152 plate appearances this season, Stassi has a .233 batting average with a...
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Trevor Williams and the New York Mets. Jose Siri is replacing McCormick in center field and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Siri for 8.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,100 salary....
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Paredes is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Paredes for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers. Alec Bohm is replacing Camargo on third base and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project Bohm for 8.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,600 salary....
