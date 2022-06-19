Lego Speed Champions Immortalizes Two More Iconic Movie Cars

This incredible car is a history-rich automotive masterpiece. Willys is a big name within the automotive world, whether you're talking about the various Jeep models or the cars that came from the manufacturer. Some might not even realize that the company made individual cars outside of their Jeep escapades, but they have been responsible for some of the most fantastic vehicles to ever come out of the 1930s. One such vehicle was the Model 77, which utilized the best design language and engineering of the era to create the perfect foundation for hotrod builders today. To prove this, you need only look at the incredible car shown in this listing.

