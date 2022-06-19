ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Tyler Wade batting last for Angels Sunday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Angels will start Tyler Wade at third base in Sunday's...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting Monday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Franchy Cordero versus Tigers starter Alex Faedo. In 191 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .205 batting average with a .617...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Albert Pujols resting versus Brewers Monday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Albert Pujols as a starter for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will sit out Monday's contest while Juan Yepez starts at designated hitter and bats sixth. Pujols has been batting .202 with a .653 with the Cardinals this season, with 4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Odubel Herrera sitting for Philadelphia on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Herrera will move to the bench on Tuesday with Johan Camargo starting at third base. Camargo will bat eighth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Camargo for 8.4...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Anthony Rizzo starting for Yankees Monday

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rizzo is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Rizzo for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jesus Sanchez starting for Miami on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the COlorado Rockies. Sanchez is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Sanchez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
MIAMI, FL
TMZ.com

NFL Legend Tony Siragusa Dead At 55, Jamal Lewis Mourns

NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, his former Baltimore Ravens teammate, Jamal Lewis, confirmed to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," the ex-running back said on Wednesday. A cause of death for the former defensive lineman has not yet...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Giants' Brandon Crawford sitting versus Braves Monday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Crawford will start on the sidelines in Monday's game while Evan Longoria steps back into the lineup at third base. Longoria will bat fifth while Wilmer Flores skips to second base and Thairo Estrada moves back to shortstop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Matt Duffy starting for Los Angeles on Monday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Duffy is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart on Tigers' bench Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. Eric Haase is starting at catcher over Barnhart and hitting cleanup. Barnhart, a left-handed hitter, started the last three games against righties. numberFire’s models project Haase for 8.6...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Braves' William Contreras riding pine Monday

The Atlanta Braves did not list William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Contreras will take a seat Monday as the Braves move Marcell Ozuna back into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat sixth. Contreras' breakout season has pushed the Braves into...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Monday night

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Duran is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Tigers starter Alex Faedo. Our models project Duran for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 10.4 FanDuel points.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes starting Monday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Paredes is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Paredes for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Astros' Chas McCormick sitting Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Trevor Williams and the New York Mets. Jose Siri is replacing McCormick in center field and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Siri for 8.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,100 salary....
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Steven Kwan leading off for Guardians on Tuesday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Kwan will start in left field on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Oscar Mercado has been designated for assignment with Myles Straw moving to ninth in the order after leading off on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Avisail Garcia starting for Miami on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Garcia is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Garcia for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Miguel Cabrera starting for Detroit Monday night

Detroit Tigers infielder Miguel Cabrera is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Cabrera is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski. Our models project Cabrera for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Juan Lagares in center field for Los Angeles on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Lagares will operate in center after Mike Trout was given the night off against left-hander Daniel Lynch. numberFire's models project Lagares to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jed Lowrie batting fifth for Athletics on Wednesday night

Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Lowrie will handle designated hitting duties after Jonah Bride was positioned at third base and Sheldon Neuse received a breather. numberFire's models project Lowrie to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Jalen Tolbert "likely" to start in Cowboys' offense

The Athletic's Jon Machota reported that rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is "likely" to be one of the Dallas Cowboys' starting three receivers this season. Tolbert, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, missed a portion of training camp with a leg injury, but eventually found himself looking "comfortable" catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott alongside the Cowboys' first-team unit. Michael Gallup (ACL) is a candidate to land on the PUP list to begin the season, and Amari Cooper is now in Cleveland, meaning that there will be plenty of opportunities for Tolbert to earn work behind CeeDee Lamb this season.
DALLAS, TX

