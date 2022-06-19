Tyler Wade batting last for Angels Sunday

The Athletic's Jon Machota reported that rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is "likely" to be one of the Dallas Cowboys' starting three receivers this season. Tolbert, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, missed a portion of training camp with a leg injury, but eventually found himself looking "comfortable" catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott alongside the Cowboys' first-team unit. Michael Gallup (ACL) is a candidate to land on the PUP list to begin the season, and Amari Cooper is now in Cleveland, meaning that there will be plenty of opportunities for Tolbert to earn work behind CeeDee Lamb this season.
