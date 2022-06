Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting on Fall Street on Sunday. A victim, who was not injured, told police shots were fired from a white Kia passing in front of his residence in the 1000 block of Fall Street Sunday evening, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. The police department began investigating around 8 p.m. Sunday.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO