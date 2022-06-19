ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 rescued after 70-foot yacht becomes engulfed in flames off coast of New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA yacht in the water near Portsmouth, New Hampshire, went up in flames on Saturday. Three people who were on the boat are safe, said New Hampshire State Police. The 70-foot vessel, called Elusive, was in the Piscataqua River off...

Comments / 17

Lake breezes
2d ago

there's going to be a lot more of this going on, that's what the rich do when they lose their money in the stock market tanks day after day. they burn their yachts then they collect the insurance money because they can no longer afford to pay the storage fees and marina fees

Reply
8
Earl Smith
2d ago

Godbless the people that rescued them and took them to shore. I can't believe some of these negative comments. For Christ sakes,they had 2 dogs with them. If it was an insurance scam,they wouldn't have had them on board. Try having a little compassion people. Have a great day everyone .🇺🇦🐾

Reply(2)
6
Hugo Stiglitz
3d ago

Oh the perils of wealth! The peasantry just doesn’t understand. 🤣

Reply
9
