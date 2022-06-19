Olivia Munn says her body hasn't 'snapped back' after giving birth to her son, adding it's 'so worth it'

Olivia Munn posted about her postpartum body on Instagram. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Olivia Munn shared thoughts about her postpartum body in an Instagram post.

She said her body hadn't "snapped back" since birth but she loves it because it made her son.

Munn welcomed her son Malcolm with John Mulaney in November 2021.

Actor Olivia Munn shared her experience of her postpartum body in a new Instagram post.

On June 18, Munn posted a video of herself holding her son Malcom and swaying as he looks towards the camera.

On-screen text read, "My body hasn't snapped back, but it made this little guy so I only have love for it."

Munn added in a caption, "The post partum road is rough, but it's so worth it."

Munn, 41, welcomed her first child with comedian John Mulaney, 39, in November 2021, according to People .

This isn't the first time Munn has been open about her experience of motherhood on social media.

In April, Munn said her hair was "falling out in clumps" in an Instagram comment as a result of postpartum hair loss, as Insider's Lauren Edmonds reported .

She also tweeted in response to the national formula shortage calling out people who responded to the shortage by telling parents to breastfeed instead, saying she wished she was able to do so.

"It's so crazy when people say 'if you breastfeed you won't have to worry about the formula shortage!' I have low milk supply, so to keep my baby fed I depend on formula," the tweet read.

"I wish I could breastfeed so I wouldn't be panicking about the shortage right now. But I don't have a choice," Munn added.

Marisa Iallonardo reported for Insider that most pregnant people retain residual weight after pregnancy and that breastfeeding can make it easier for some people to lose weight.

Mulaney announced he and Munn were expecting a baby in September 2021 during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

The couple have known each other since 2013, but they did not start dating until early 2021 when according to multiple reports Mulaney relocated to Los Angeles after going to rehab for an addiction to alcohol and cocaine, and separated from his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler, as Insider's Jessica Kelly previously reported .

They shared the first photos of their son online on Christmas Eve 2021.