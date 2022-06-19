Showers likely today, rivers running high

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM MDT Sunday was 14.0 feet. The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 14.5 feet Monday, June 13. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO