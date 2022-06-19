ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Showers likely today, rivers running high

By Jed Christoph
NBCMontana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOOD ADVISORY for Gallatin River at Logan from Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon. At 7:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 8.6 feet. The river will rise to near or above flood stage through Wednesday morning. At 8.8 feet, Water...

nbcmontana.com

NBCMontana

Breezy conditions today and tomorrow; isolated thunderstorms

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river will hover between 14 and 14.5 feet through Saturday. Rivers levels will begin to drop this weekend. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Overall nice weather, but minor flooding still a concern

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river will hover between 14 and 15 feet through Wednesday. Rivers levels will begin to drop this weekend. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Welcome to summer, minor flooding still a concern

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river will between 14.25 and 15 feet through Wednesday. Rivers levels will begin to drop this weekend. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Flood Warning for Flathead River At Columbia Falls

Possible flooding issues continue across the state with this Flood Warning for the Flathead River in northwest Montana. Importantly, this particular Warning is in effect until further notice, as conditions in the area can change very quickly. It just depends what Mother Nature throws our way. This particular advisory has...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
City
Columbia Falls, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Creston, MT
City
Evergreen, MT
NBCMontana

Scattered showers, minor flooding concerns

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM MDT Sunday was 14.0 feet. The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 14.5 feet Monday, June 13. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Historic Flooding Puts Flathead on High Alert

From her vantage at park headquarters in West Glacier last week, Gina Kerzman said she “can’t complain” about the record rainfall and flood advisories that have swept through the Flathead Valley over the past week, prompting evacuations of low-lying residential areas and forcing closures at numerous fishing access sites, as well as delivering up to two feet of snow along the alpine stretches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, which plow crews are working to clear for summertime traffic.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
#Flood#Gallatin River#Flathead River#Thunderstorms
NBCMontana

Flathead officials urge safety on rivers

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is urging the public that rivers are currently incredibly unsafe. The water is very high and dangerous, with a significant amount of debris in the rivers. The sheriff’s office is encouraging all people to stay out of rivers currently because the...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Man drowns in Flathead boating accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — One man is dead after a boating accident in northwest Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirms it happened Tuesday on the Flathead River. We're told the man fell out of his boat and tried to swim to shore but was swept downstream in the fast-moving water and drowned.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake at full pool, pre-evacuation notices issued

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Lake is at full pool, and officials are seeing water backing up in the South Valley area, including Bigfork, Creston, Lower Valley and south Kalispell. Residents are being warned of changing conditions. There will be an increase of law enforcement in the area. PRE EVACUATION...
KALISPELL, MT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Flooding affects wells, septic systems; what you need to know

KALISPELL, MONT. — As flooding and damages throughout Montana begin to subside, officials are cautioning residents making their way back home. Wells and septic systems are outside and often are not covered with water. Now, due to the floods, officials are concerned about health effects. “Treat floodwaters as contaminated,”...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

More Flathead pre-evacuation orders issued

MISSOULA, Mont. — All low-lying area of the Lower Valley area, including the south end of River Road and low-lying areas in Evergreen are now in pre-evacuation status, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. An emergency shelter is available at Kalispell Middle School for individuals impacted by evacuation...
EVERGREEN, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell company sends aid for Yellowstone flood relief

KALISPELL, MONT. — In his 28 years in the armed forces, David Diehl spent a majority of his time on humanitarian relief efforts. So when he saw a need arise here on Montana, he knew the perfect product to send. Diehl says volunteers from the American Red Cross told...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

UPDATE: Flathead River Flooding Prompts Road Closures, Evacuations

Even as Tuesday’s record rainfall abated early Wednesday morning, flood warnings and advisories remained in effect across portions of the Flathead Valley, impacting structures, roads and farmland along the Flathead River, according to local emergency officials and the National Weather Service (NWS). Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Northwest Montana prepares for snowstorm

KALISPELL, MONT. — Across Montana, severe weather is bringing flooding and severe damage to many parts of the state. In the Flathead Valley, consistent rain is now being matched with snow in mid-June. “It may say June on the calendar, but in the mountains, everything says it's more like...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Rising water puts the Flathead on edge

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging a “precautionary evacuation” for residents of low-lying areas along the Flathead River as the river slowly inches into flood stage this week. The warning to residents in the northwest part of the state comes just 24...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Food Banks Overwhelmed as Prices Rise

Inflation and supply chain shortages are testing the limits of northwest Montana’s food banks. Across the Flathead, food pantries are facing emptier shelves and scarcer donations as demand for their services grows. “Our numbers have definitely been increasing,” Ann Bohmer, co-manager of the Columbia Falls Food Bank, said. “[There’s...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

