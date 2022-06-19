ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crews working to put out wildfire in Gainesville

By Jamarlo Phillips
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Gainesville, Ga. (CBS46) - Gainesville Fire Department is on the scene...

www.cbs46.com

WGAU

Sinkhole is latest issue in Banks Crossing

Firefighters spent much of the day Tuesday tamping out hot spots from the Monday evening fire that destroyed a motel in Banks Crossing: a Motel 6 near Tanger Outlets went up in flames. Banks County firefighters are investigating. They say there were no serious injuries in the fire. Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters battle massive blaze at motel near Tanger Outlets in Commerce

COMMERCE, Ga. - Firefighters from multiple agencies spent Monday evening battling a massive motel fire near Commerce. Firefighters tell FOX 5 the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at the Motel 6 located at 128 Frontage Road in Banks County. It is located at the U.S. 441 exit off Interstate 85 close to the Tanger Outlet.
COMMERCE, GA
accesswdun.com

Two firefighters treated after battling fire at Banks Crossing hotel

Two Banks County firefighters are recovering at home after suffering from fatigue and heat exhaustion during Monday night’s firefighting at Motel 6 in Banks Crossing. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Banks County Fire and Emergency Services are investigating the cause of the fire, said Banks County Fire/EMS Chief Steve Nichols.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Cause of massive fire that destroyed Motel 6 in Commerce under investigation

COMMERCE Ga. (CBS46) - A massive fire destroyed the Motel 6 in Commerce on Monday. Officials say at 6:26 p.m., units from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the Motel 6, located at 128 Frontage Road, on a reported structure fire and found a two-story occupied motel with heavy smoke showing from multiple areas of the second floor and roof.
COMMERCE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Fire destroys home in Lilburn

LILBURN — Firefighters responded at 7:27 p.m. Sunday evening to a neighbor’s report of a house fire on Ridgewood Drive in Lilburn. The 911 caller advised they could see smoke coming from the home. The caller told 911 one person was seen exiting the home. On arrival, crews...
WGAU

Searchers still trying to find Lake Lanier drowning victim

Monday marked another day of searching in Lake Lanier, with divers and others trying to find the body of drowning victim Kaiyan Ding. The 29 year-old from Atlanta was last seen jumping from a boat into the lake near Holiday Marina in Hall County. Hall County Fire Rescue says the water in which he went missing could be between 60 and 100 feet deep.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Crews search for drowning victim in Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Search and rescue crews are dealing with challenging waters as they work to recover the body of a drowning victim. Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Hall County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a man, identified as Kaiyan Ding, 29, who had went overboard from a boat near Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Roswell firefighters rescue Home Depot employee impaled by pry bar

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell firefighters are being celebrated after coordinating a complex rescue of a Home Depot employee. The City of Roswell Fire Department was called to the home improvement store Tuesday after an employee was reportedly suffering a traumatic injury. Crews rushed to the store along Holcomb Bridge...
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

10th and Monroe intersection in Atlanta to be redesigned

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of Atlanta’s busiest pedestrian intersections will be redesigned. An Atlanta city council member shared the latest rendering in a community newsletter. “I’m excited about the plan,” said Wan, in an interview with CBS46 on Tuesday. “I think there’s better protection for pedestrians....
ATLANTA, GA

