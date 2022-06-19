Crews working to put out wildfire in Gainesville

Firefighters spent much of the day Tuesday tamping out hot spots from the Monday evening fire that destroyed a motel in Banks Crossing: a Motel 6 near Tanger Outlets went up in flames. Banks County firefighters are investigating. They say there were no serious injuries in the fire. Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.
COMMERCE Ga. (CBS46) - A massive fire destroyed the Motel 6 in Commerce on Monday. Officials say at 6:26 p.m., units from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the Motel 6, located at 128 Frontage Road, on a reported structure fire and found a two-story occupied motel with heavy smoke showing from multiple areas of the second floor and roof.
LILBURN — Firefighters responded at 7:27 p.m. Sunday evening to a neighbor’s report of a house fire on Ridgewood Drive in Lilburn. The 911 caller advised they could see smoke coming from the home. The caller told 911 one person was seen exiting the home. On arrival, crews...
Monday marked another day of searching in Lake Lanier, with divers and others trying to find the body of drowning victim Kaiyan Ding. The 29 year-old from Atlanta was last seen jumping from a boat into the lake near Holiday Marina in Hall County. Hall County Fire Rescue says the water in which he went missing could be between 60 and 100 feet deep.
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A plane crashed in Pickens County over the weekend, however, no one was injured, officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Pickens County Fire was dispatched to a plane crash at the Pickens County Airport.
The woman whose body was found along railroad tracks in Toccoa has been identified: Deborah Elmore was 58 years old, from Seneca South Carolina. There is still no word on cause of death. The GBI and the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says...
A large number of law enforcement from the Gwinnett County Police Department were seen on Wednesday afternoon, June 22, in the vicinity of Hamilton Mill Road and South Bogan Road in Buford. Readers of the North Gwinnett Voice were quick to contact the newspaper to report what they witnessed. They...
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell firefighters are being celebrated after coordinating a complex rescue of a Home Depot employee. The City of Roswell Fire Department was called to the home improvement store Tuesday after an employee was reportedly suffering a traumatic injury. Crews rushed to the store along Holcomb Bridge...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of Atlanta’s busiest pedestrian intersections will be redesigned. An Atlanta city council member shared the latest rendering in a community newsletter. “I’m excited about the plan,” said Wan, in an interview with CBS46 on Tuesday. “I think there’s better protection for pedestrians....
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a deadly one-vehicle wreck. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The accident happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday near the 6000 block of Rock Springs Road. Officials believe that the driver lost control of...
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in Hall County. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the remains were found Monday afternoon. Deputies discovered the remains after they searched a wooded area on Paradise Point Road in...
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Marietta man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while working outside of his home Saturday night. Marietta Police said the car left the scene after striking 53-year-old Robert Morrison on Wright Street. Morrison’s family told CBS46 he was wearing a reflective...
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Three people were shot to death in a domestic dispute in Austell Tuesday. Police said a suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public. On Wednesday, police identified the victims as Donnell Peaks, 63; Janice Peaks, 60; and Cameron King, 38.
Cherokee County, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people are dead, and three others were seriously injured after a car flew off a road and hit a tree in Cherokee County, according to deputies. The accident happened at around 4:30p.m. Sunday on Yellow Creek Road. Deputies said a Ford F250 was traveling...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined leaders of the city’s police department Tuesday for a demonstration on how a new program is using publicly and privately owned surveillance cameras to solve crimes more quickly. Known as Connect Atlanta, the program was first introduced in January. Since...
