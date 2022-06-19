Crews working to put out wildfire in Gainesville

Monday marked another day of searching in Lake Lanier, with divers and others trying to find the body of drowning victim Kaiyan Ding. The 29 year-old from Atlanta was last seen jumping from a boat into the lake near Holiday Marina in Hall County. Hall County Fire Rescue says the water in which he went missing could be between 60 and 100 feet deep.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO