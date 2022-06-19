ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport PD: Suspect in custody after IHOP stabbing, standoff

By Ben Gilliam
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County man is facing attempted murder charges after a stabbing in a Kingsport IHOP and a standoff at his home, police say.

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), officers were dispatched to the IHOP on East Stone Drive around 8:50 Saturday night in reference to a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers said they found two adult men with knife wounds . Both men were transported from the scene for medical care, and the release said their injuries were not considered life-threatening at the time.

Police investigating after kitten found with severed leg in Hawkins County

Upon further investigation of the incident, officers say they learned the two men were involved in an altercation with a man identified as Aaron E. Hopson, 40, who allegedly stabbed them both then fled from the scene. The release also specified that one of the injured men was an acquaintance of Hopson’s at the time.

Warrants for Hopson’s arrest were obtained, charging him with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. The release stated that Hopson was arrested following a “brief stand-off” early Sunday morning.

Suspect in custody after standoff in Kingsport

As of Sunday at 9:20, Hopson remained in custody of the Kingsport City Jail pending his arraignment.

The release also stated that the stabbing appeared to be isolated, with no danger to the public expected. The conditions of the victims — who were 47 and 69 years old — were not available at the time of the release, and the KPD said their names will not be published by the department.

An investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

