ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Creamy Kinder Chocolate Cake

By RecipesGram
recipesgram.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis creamy cold Kinder chocolate cake (or torta fredda con cioccolato Kinder) is so rich, chocolaty and very yummy! It is one of my favorite quick and easy recipes that my family adores. Am always preparing it when I am in the mood or just to celebrate the day, the life....

recipesgram.com

Comments / 1

Related
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Amish Secret For Keeping Cookies Fresh

Because the Amish lifestyle forgoes modern technology, community members must find creative and innovative ways to adapt to the ever-changing world. For those who are unfamiliar, the Amish are a group of people who swap motor vehicles for horse buggies and light bulbs for natural sunlight, as detailed in A World To Travel.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
BGR.com

Urgent ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this dangerous dessert

The avalanche of ice cream recalls continues with Casper’s Red Button Canadian Vanilla, which contains almonds, an undeclared allergen. In the past weeks, we saw three similar ice cream recalls: Turkey Hill (peanuts), Van Leeuwen (cashews and pistachios), and Planet Oat (peanuts). Casper’s ice cream recall. Casper’s Ice...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinder Chocolate#Chocolate Bars#Chocolates#Chocolate Cake#Food Drink
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Guy Fieri Uses In His Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of those dishes that seem so simple, but there are endless variations, and every cook has their preferred hacks and secret ingredients to level up the final product. Yes, you want to start with a solid base and avoid some of the common mistakes, as Bon Appetit explains. This includes missteps like not using the right kind of potatoes, failing to salt the water, and tossing the potatoes into ferociously boiling water. For those who always do this, just know it has the potential to overcook the outside while leaving the inside underdone — plopping those potato chunks in cold water and then bringing everything to a boil at once is the key.
RECIPES
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Burgers for National Hamburger Day

Have you ever found yourself searching for a burger at lunchtime and having no luck at all? It's hard out there. You’re wondering if anyone in this city even makes burgers at all. Thank Zeus, there’s a National Hamburger Day this Saturday. Otherwise, where would you ever find a burger?
RESTAURANTS
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
Mashed

The Unexpected Canned Ingredient You Should Add To Your Cake Recipes

For many dessert lovers, the question isn't when to bake a cake, but when not to. Cakes are a symbol of celebration, and there is always something to celebrate. Birthdays obviously call for colorful funfetti creations, while tiered cakes are reserved for the guests of a wedding. And for a smaller afternoon treat, there are the beloved mini cakes we know as cupcakes.
RECIPES
24/7 Wall St.

9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
NUTRITION
Mashed

The McDonald's Item You Had No Idea You Could Buy

Summer is almost here, and you know what that means: It's time to pull out our coolers, pack a picnic, and head for the nearest park, pool, or beach for some quality warm-weather outdoor time with family and friends. There are other reasons to celebrate in June: Father's Day, for one. School's out and graduation parties are on tap. The official start of summer is June 21, which also happens to be the longest day of the year. June is also National Camping Month (via Country Living). And let's not forget it's prime wedding season (via The Knot). It's even Pride Month!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy