Nashville’s first residence hidden along Cumberland River

By Caitlin Huff
WATE
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Once a place of refuge for a fur-trader who became known as Nashville’s first citizen, then a hot spot for tourists hoping to get a glimpse of Tennessee history, and now the Demonbreun Cave sits empty and hidden along the Cumberland River.

From a distance, the entrance looks like a crack among the rock shelf. Access to the national historic landmark has become difficult.

Nashville has a Parthenon replica: Here’s why

The Demonbreun Cave was home to, Jacques-Timothe De Montrbun, also known as Timothy Demonbreun. A familiar name for anyone familiar with a busy Nashville road called Demonbreun Street.

Demonbreun was a French-Canadian fur trader who took refuge in the cave during his travels as early as 1769.

HISTORY: Catch up with every episode of Tennessee Treasures

There were about three rooms in the cave, which is roughly 150ft. in length, according to Gordon Belt with the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

There’s a historical marker near the Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville for Demonbruen Cave.

