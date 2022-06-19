Security Guard Accused of Fatally Shooting Man at Hollywood Publix Turns Self in

NORTH MIAMI – The 29-year-old seen in a video having a controversial encounter with a police officer is speaking out, saying he feared for his life.The incident, which happened near the intersection of 159 Street and NE 18 Avenue, is now under investigation."I'm still trying to recover from it, I can't stop thinking about it," said Gerardson Nicholas.The "it" he is referring to is the controversial traffic stop and the video of the incident that has gone viral."The way he was acting, it was like he wanted me to make a move so he could shoot me. Thank God I...

NORTH MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO