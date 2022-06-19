Sunday's Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP James Norwood. Optioned RHP Kutter Crawford to Worcester (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Kyle Garlick from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Trevor Megill on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 16.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Max Castillo. Optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Buffalo (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF/OF Garrett Hampson from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Alan Trejo to Albuquerque (PCL). Transferred RHP Tyler Kinley to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 15-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Zach McKinstry from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Reyes Moronta to Oklahoma City. Placed OF Mookie Betts on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Maruicio Llovera to Sacramento (PCL).

