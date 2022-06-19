ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Weaponizes School Board Races with Ideological Survey

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday rolled out his “education agenda,” the latest sign that the Governor intends to weaponize School Board races in the 2022 cycle. The DeSantis Education Agenda, subtitled “Putting Parents First, Protecting Parents’ Rights,” presents “a policy agenda that focuses on student success, parental rights and curriculum...

flaglerlive.com

Comments / 7

Ash
3d ago

Education in schools should NOT be political because those kids haven't chosen yet. He's trying to indoctrinate kids to be like him and vote for him, when those kids SHOULD be learning about more important subject matter. Communism dangers? I'll say I could write an essay.

Reply(1)
7
j Edgar
3d ago

Clear and present danger to democracy, our freedoms and rule of law. Dictatorship unfolding before our eyes. Vote him out along with all who support him in the state legislature and across all County boards. Their all dangerous to our democracy.

Reply
5
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs beach smoking bill

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a measure that will allow cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own, according to information posted on the Senate website. The bill (HB 105) builds on a 2002 constitutional amendment that prohibited smoking in restaurants and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Bill Maher
thecentersquare.com

Arizona Senate race a dead heat, poll shows

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate race in Arizona this year is a tossup, an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights shows. Arizona voters have a split opinion of incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly; he has a 50% approval rating, including a 49% approval rating from self-described independents. Meanwhile, 39% disapprove of Kelly.
ARIZONA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Protect Floridians From the Effects of “Biden’s Border Crisis”

Tackling the adverse effects being felt in Florida. Governor DeSantis on June 17Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 17 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis briefed press in Northern Florida, addressing what he referred to as "Biden's Border Crisis". The press conference was intended to discuss what the governor sees as clear and present dangers for Floridians if the existing southern border crisis continues to unfold as it has, lately.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#School Children#Conservatism#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Local School Board
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Warns Companies To Avoid “Political Activism” As He Makes an Example of the Rays

Did the Rays lose funding because of tweet in favor of gun controls?. Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed the state's budget for 2022-2023 this week, he took the opportunity to veto a few of the 'sprinkle-list' items from it - in fact, he vetoed almost $3.1 billion of what he saw as unnecessary items from the budget.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Democratic shakeup in Florida's governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Exit stage left— Well, it happened. State Sen. Annette Taddeo — who first said she wasn’t running for governor, then said she was, and then said she wasn’t dropping out of the race for governor — made it official on Monday and ended her bid. She is now switching over to challenge Rep. María Elvira Salazar for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs specialty license-plate changes

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida's specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making some changes related to the pre-sales of plates. While the measure maintains a requirement of 3,000 pre-sales for most plates to reach and remain on the road, it cuts the pre-sale benchmark from 4,000 to 3,000 for plates aimed at supporters of Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. The bill also directs the development of the following potential license plates: Inter Miami CF, Safe Haven for Newborns, Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, Learn to Fly, Florida Swims, Down Syndrome Awareness, Gopher Tortoise and Take Stock in Children. Under the bill on soil-and-water conservation districts (SB 1078), candidates for the boards will now need to have at least a decade's experience working as or for agriculture producers. The third measure signed by DeSantis (SB 1026) dealt with process serving. The bills passed during the legislative session that ended in March. DeSantis' office announced the bill-signings late Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

LGBT Republicans upset at Biden for targeting DeSantis and Florida parental rights law

A group representing LGBT Republicans is calling out the Biden administration over its singling out of Florida and its governor, Ron DeSantis (R), during a signing ceremony. President Joe Biden signed a wide-ranging executive order Wednesday following a ceremony inside the White House. While the order is federal, much of the ceremony's rhetoric was aimed at Florida's state-level Parental Rights in Education bill, and Biden was introduced by an activist who had organized protests against the bill.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy