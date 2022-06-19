ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Two Men Found Wounded, One Critically, At Parking Lot in Pomona

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Two men were wounded, including one critically, at a parking lot Sunday in Pomona, authorities said. Officers were...

mynewsla.com

sgvcitywatch.com

​Suspect Sought After Two Hospitalized in Pomona Attempted Murder

POMONA – Two men were hospitalized after being shot Father’s Day, according to the Pomona Police Department. Officers responded to the area of East Third Street and South Locust Avenue around 3:30 a.m. June 19 on a report of two gunshot victims. Los Angeles County Firefighters also responded, treated the wounded men and took them to a hospital.
POMONA, CA
