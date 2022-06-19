ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWP Fixes Blown Electrical Panels Thought to Be Vault Explosion

A reported vault explosion at an apartment in the Park La Brea community Sunday turned out to be two blown electrical panels that were quickly repaired by a Department of...

onscene.tv

LAFD Battle Ripping Greater Alarm Structure Fire | Los Angeles

06.21.2022 | 2:29 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a commercial structure fire. First arriving units located a one story 100′ x 100′ commercial building with fire showing from the roof. One commercial building was threatened to the west. Firefighters made an aggressive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Rescued from Overturned Vehicle in Hollywood Hills

Firefighters Wednesday rescued a woman from a vehicle that crashed about 20 feet down an embankment and landed on its roof in a residential neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills. The crash was reported at about 9:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Deronda Drive, said Nicholas Prange of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Shears Hydrant

Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A fire hydrant was sheared when two-vehicles collided sending one of the vehicles into the hydrant early Tuesday morning in the unincorporated community of Florence in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 1:51 a.m. Tuesday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

2 Brush Fires Flare Up in Chatsworth Area; 1 Firefighter Injured

Two brush fires flared up in the Chatsworth area Monday, and one firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury. The first fire was reported about 1 p.m. near the 22000 block of West Chatsworth Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Leads Authorities on Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

Two people in a vehicle that was reported stolen in the Los Angeles area were taken into custody Wednesday following a sometimes-high-speed pursuit by law enforcement officers. The chase ended about 11:45 a.m. off Vista Del Mar near Los Angeles International Airport, where the motorist and a passenger were taken...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Veteran randomly punched, loses consciousness near Koreatown bus stop

A veteran was knocked unconscious for seemingly no reason near a bus stop in KoreatownThe victim said that he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the attacker came up from behind and punched him, seemingly for no reason. A witness confronted the suspect after he knocked the veteran unconscious. The attacker then grabbed the veteran, a 32-year-old man who was still unconscious, and handed him to the witness before saying "see, he's fine."The witness then placed the victim onto the bench as the attacker walked away. The veteran began to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived. The crew then transported the victim to the hospital where he was interviewed by police. The Los Angeles Police Department took a batter report and began to look into the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

These neighborhoods are LA's top water waste offenders

LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two-Vehicle Collision Causes Serious Injuries in Palm Desert

A two-vehicle collision left one person with serious injuries in Palm Desert Wednesday, according to authorities. The Riverside County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the eastbound lane of Highway 74 at about noon Wednesday. One person was transported to a nearby hospital by airship with serious injuries,...
PALM DESERT, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale women killed in Culver City traffic crash

L crashCULVER CITY – A woman who was killed Saturday night when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified as a Palmdale resident. She was 22-year-old Jada Taylor Gipson of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed by Commuter Bus After Going Down on 91 Freeway

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he went down on the Riverside (91) Freeway and was run over by a commuter bus. The fatality occurred about 7:40 a.m. on the westbound 91, just east of Van Buren Boulevard, on the west end of Riverside, according to the California Highway Patrol.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Grist

One family, three generations of cancer, and the largest concentration of oil refineries in California

This story was produced in collaboration with High Country News. When I visited Christina Gonzalez and her family in April, she sat slumped in her family’s worn black faux-leather couch, trying to recall which explosion had shaken her neighborhood the most. The seven decades they’ve lived in Wilmington, California, are marked by the dates of the high-octane industrial fires that have erupted at each of the five refineries that surround their home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

Man Injured in Unprovoked Attack in Koreatown; Suspect Sought

Authorities Wednesday were searching for a man who sucker-punched another man at a Koreatown bus stop in what police called an unprovoked attack. The crime, captured on security video, occurred about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at a bus stop at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Woman Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash

WESTCHESTER – A woman killed in a four-vehicle crash in Westchester was an Inglewood resident. Luvia Lopez, 23, died from “blunt trauma,” the coroner’s office said on its website. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. Saturday to 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd., said Brian...
INGLEWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Funeral Held for LAPD Officer Killed in Training Accident

Colleagues and friends gathered at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Wednesday to bid farewell to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Houston Ryan Tipping, who died after suffering a spinal cord injury during a training accident at the agency’s Elysian Park academy. Tipping, 32, died May 29. He is survived by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Battle Tree Fires in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters worked Monday morning to put out flames in a 5,000-square-foot area of tamarisk trees in Desert Hot Springs. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in a 100-foot by 50-foot area of trees in the 19300 block of Palm Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Crash on East End of Riverside

A 64-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was riding in slammed into a light pole on the east end of Riverside. The fatality happened about 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Orange Street and Tyco Drive, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Andrew Leyva said a...
RIVERSIDE, CA

