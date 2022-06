A woman and her two dogs were fatally struck by lightning in Pico Rivera Wednesday as a storm front pushed across the Southland and led to power outages and beach closures. The lightning strike in Pico Rivera occurred around 8:50 a.m. when the woman was walking along the San Gabriel River, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The woman and her dogs both died at the scene.

PICO RIVERA, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO