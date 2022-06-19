Brooks & Dunn Pulls Miranda Lambert Out Of The Audience To Sing “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” And “Neon Moon”

You never know who’s gonna pop up at a show in Nashville…

And for fans at the Brooks & Dunn concert at Bridgestone Arena last night, they got way more than their money’s worth when Kix and Ronnie pulled Miranda Lambert up on stage to sing a few tunes.

The Texas native was there taking in the show and “gettin’ drunk” with her friends in the audience, when Ronnie got wind that she was there and wanted to bring her up on stage.

Of course, she obliged, saying this as she walked out to cheering from the crowd:

“I can’t hear shit, I was out there gettin’ drunk enjoyin’ the show. What?!”

She joined the iconic 90’s duo for the tail end of “Cowgirls Don’t Cry,” and as excited as she was to be up there, told them she was heading back to her seat to drink some more after the song ended:

“I just got to sing with B&D In Nashville, Tennessee y’all! Well I’m going to drink, y’all go entertain them.”

And as she walked away, she realized they were about to play their signature song and #1 hit “Neon Moon,” so naturally, she turned around immediately at the first lick of the steel guitar to help them out a little more.

Ronnie, who was impressed that she pulled it off with zero practice or warning, promised the audience she really had no prior warning he was going to do that:

“That’s not fair to Miranda, but Miranda can walk out here and do anything unrehearsed. It’s all about being real.

I swear to you I just pulled her out of the audience. She had no idea.”

And Miranda, who’s an old pro herself, agreed, saying she would have dressed for the occasion if she would’ve known she was getting on stage:

“I swear to God he did.

I woulda worn my fishnets and Spanx if I woulda known!”

A girl after my own heart… you have to love it.

It’s cool to see an artist like Miranda, who’s sang with the best of the best in country music (like George Strait, for example) still gets excited to sing with her musical heroes.

It’s the trio I never knew I needed, honestly. Check out their full performance here:

Pam Tillis Says Miranda Lambert Paved The Way Like Loretta Lynn

I mean, who am I to argue with Pam Tillis?

She recently sat down with Tracy Lawrence on his weekly radio show, Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence , where he asked her about some of the younger country artists she’s into right now.

Of course, she gave a little love to the great Carly Pearce, as well as Lauren Alaina, but one superstar in particular came to mind.

Pam went on to say that Miranda Lambert has paved the way for the aforementioned ladies to breakout in country music the way they have, and that she believes Miranda is this generations Loretta Lynn:

“I listen some, I listen some. And there’s some great young talent, you know, like Lauren Alaina and Carly Pearce. So many that I’ll sit here and feel stupid ‘cuz they won’t come right to mind.

Of course, Miranda has paved the way for this new crop of ladies, and I think she’s our Loretta Lynn.”

That’s some pretty high praise from a legend like Pam, and while sure, it’s like comparing apples to oranges because the music industry is so vastly different from when Loretta was in her prime, the point is well-taken, and I think her overall sentiment is true.

Though I know there will be plenty of people who will roll their eyes, to say the very least, it’s pretty unfair to not even consider the idea, because no one is doing what she is right now.

I mean, Miranda is on top of her game right now, and is the only female in country music with a bar on lower Broadway (Casa Rosa), has her own clothing line, just launched a new home line at Walmart, released three albums in the last year or so, and was most recently honored as the only country artist on the TIME magazine 2022 list of the 100 most influential people .

It’s a laundry list of accomplishments that, really, no one else can really compare to right now:

And her former opener and fellow Texan Parker McCollum has said before that she’s “the Dolly of our era,” and he’s willing to “die on that hill.”

So call her Loretta, or Dolly, or whatever past country great you want to compare her to, but there’s no denying that Miranda is leaving an indelible mark on the genre that will be heard by generations of music fans to come…

Just like Dolly and Loretta.

You can check out Pam and Tracy’s entire conversation here: