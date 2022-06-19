ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Brooks & Dunn Pulls Miranda Lambert Out Of The Audience To Sing “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” And “Neon Moon”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOkqA_0gFhknPU00

You never know who’s gonna pop up at a show in Nashville…

And for fans at the Brooks & Dunn concert at Bridgestone Arena last night, they got way more than their money’s worth when Kix and Ronnie pulled Miranda Lambert up on stage to sing a few tunes.

The Texas native was there taking in the show and “gettin’ drunk” with her friends in the audience, when Ronnie got wind that she was there and wanted to bring her up on stage.

Of course, she obliged, saying this as she walked out to cheering from the crowd:

“I can’t hear shit, I was out there gettin’ drunk enjoyin’ the show. What?!”

She joined the iconic 90’s duo for the tail end of “Cowgirls Don’t Cry,” and as excited as she was to be up there, told them she was heading back to her seat to drink some more after the song ended:

“I just got to sing with B&D In Nashville, Tennessee y’all! Well I’m going to drink, y’all go entertain them.”

And as she walked away, she realized they were about to play their signature song and #1 hit “Neon Moon,” so naturally, she turned around immediately at the first lick of the steel guitar to help them out a little more.

Ronnie, who was impressed that she pulled it off with zero practice or warning, promised the audience she really had no prior warning he was going to do that:

“That’s not fair to Miranda, but Miranda can walk out here and do anything unrehearsed. It’s all about being real.

I swear to you I just pulled her out of the audience. She had no idea.”

And Miranda, who’s an old pro herself, agreed, saying she would have dressed for the occasion if she would’ve known she was getting on stage:

“I swear to God he did.

I woulda worn my fishnets and Spanx if I woulda known!”

A girl after my own heart… you have to love it.

It’s cool to see an artist like Miranda, who’s sang with the best of the best in country music (like George Strait, for example) still gets excited to sing with her musical heroes.

It’s the trio I never knew I needed, honestly. Check out their full performance here:

Pam Tillis Says Miranda Lambert Paved The Way Like Loretta Lynn

I mean, who am I to argue with Pam Tillis?

She recently sat down with Tracy Lawrence on his weekly radio show, Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence , where he asked her about some of the younger country artists she’s into right now.

Of course, she gave a little love to the great Carly Pearce, as well as Lauren Alaina, but one superstar in particular came to mind.

Pam went on to say that Miranda Lambert has paved the way for the aforementioned ladies to breakout in country music the way they have, and that she believes Miranda is this generations Loretta Lynn:

“I listen some, I listen some. And there’s some great young talent, you know, like Lauren Alaina and Carly Pearce. So many that I’ll sit here and feel stupid ‘cuz they won’t come right to mind.

Of course, Miranda has paved the way for this new crop of ladies, and I think she’s our Loretta Lynn.”

That’s some pretty high praise from a legend like Pam, and while sure, it’s like comparing apples to oranges because the music industry is so vastly different from when Loretta was in her prime, the point is well-taken, and I think her overall sentiment is true.

Though I know there will be plenty of people who will roll their eyes, to say the very least, it’s pretty unfair to not even consider the idea, because no one is doing what she is right now.

I mean, Miranda is on top of her game right now, and is the only female in country music with a bar on lower Broadway (Casa Rosa), has her own clothing line, just launched a new home line at Walmart, released three albums in the last year or so, and was most recently honored as the only country artist on the TIME magazine 2022 list of the 100 most influential people .

It’s a laundry list of accomplishments that, really, no one else can really compare to right now:

And her former opener and fellow Texan Parker McCollum has said before that she’s “the Dolly of our era,” and he’s willing to “die on that hill.”

So call her Loretta, or Dolly, or whatever past country great you want to compare her to, but there’s no denying that Miranda is leaving an indelible mark on the genre that will be heard by generations of music fans to come…

Just like Dolly and Loretta.

You can check out Pam and Tracy’s entire conversation here:

The post Brooks & Dunn Pulls Miranda Lambert Out Of The Audience To Sing “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” And “Neon Moon” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 12

Related
OK! Magazine

Somethin' Bad! Miranda Lambert Rocks A Black Leather Dress To Attend Time 100 Gala With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin

Country superstar Miranda Lambert ditched her usual cowboy boots and cutoff shorts when she and husband Brendan McLoughlin attended the TIME 100 Gala on Wednesday, June 8.The bash acts as a celebration for all the individuals who made the publication's annual Most Influential list, where the singer, 38, nabbed a spot this year.For the event, the animal advocate donned a black faux leather dress. The sleeved off-the-shoulder silhouette featured a few straps and a bustier-like top, and she accessorized with a silver chain necklace, white clutch and silver heels.McLoughlin, a former police officer, looked snazzy in a black velvet suit...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Posts Rare Photo With Wife to Celebrate 51st Anniversary

“Duck Dynasty” concluded its run on TV five years ago already. However, some of our favorite stars continue to find their way to the spotlight, branching off to complete and share projects of their own. One fan-favorite series star is Uncle Si Robertson, who went on to create several publications of his own. He also took to the airwaves on the podcast, the “Duck Call Room.” Now though, the beloved redneck is sharing the spotlight, casting attention on his wife, Christine. In a humorous post, Si wished his longtime partner a happy 51st anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Tillis
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Tracy Lawrence
Person
Parker Mccollum
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowgirls#Neon Moon#Brooks Dunn Pulls#Bridgestone Arena
DoYouRemember?

Why Is Freddy Fender Not In Country Music Hall Of Fame Even Though He Made Such An Impact?

It is the dream of every country music star to be recognized for who they truly are when it comes to their version of music. Many country musicians were deemed unique based on their presentations of their works. Johnny Cash is known for his “Folsom Prison Blues,” George Strait for his “Amarillo by Morning,” while Freddy Fender is famous for his song “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights.” This song is the most popular of his work in his career that lasted for sixty-five years.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Releases Boot Stompin’ Cover Of R.L. Burnside’s “Fireman Ring The Bell,” From Upcoming Album ‘Rich White Honky Blues’

Hank Williams Jr. went all the way there with this new track, and I’m here for it. As he gears up to release his next album, Rich White Honky Blues, he’s already given us a taste of what’s to come with a few songs, including “Georgia Women,” “.44 Special Blues,” and “Jesus, Won’t You Come By Here.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Walmart
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Rocks Out at CMA Fest: PHOTOS

How do you best celebrate an American Idol win? If you’re Noah Thompson, you head to Nashville to soak in CMA Fest. Thompson stepped to the stage during Jimmie Allen’s set Friday. He sang his debut single, “One Day Tonight. The American Idol social media account touted the appearance of this year’s champion. The tweet said Thompson “wowed the crowd at CMA Fest.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. Speaks Out on Not Being a Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Hank Williams, Jr. is offering answers to one lingering question about his career. Why is he not a member of the Grand Ole Opry?. “Bocephus” was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021, but he’s never been embraced by the “show that made country music famous.” His father was a member of the Opry, despite later being fired for missing too many shows. But his father’s firing has nothing to do with his own membership. The Grand Ole Opry simply isn’t something that Hank Williams Jr dreamed about.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

155K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy