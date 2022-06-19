ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie’s Empowering Book for Children & Teens Is Perfect For Those Interested In Activism — Now Over 50% Off

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Actor and director Angelina Jolie has always been an advocate for change. From her poignant films to working with human rights organizations, it’s safe to say Jolie knows about human rights.

Back in Oct. 2021, Jolie collaborated with an international human rights lawyer named Geraldine Van Bueren and Amnesty International to create a sort-of guidebook for children around the world. This educational read has been loved by many parents, and now, it’s 56 percent off for a limited time on Amazon. For only $6, you can teach your children their rights in an easy-to-understand way.

Buy: Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth $6.63, originally $14.99

Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth is a guidebook for your children to know their human rights and equality. Perfect for ages six to 18, this guidebook details the rights from the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The educational read has been dubbed “a guide for every young person who believes in a better world for all” by none other than Malala Yousafzai.

The rights discussed range from body integrity to peaceful protest. Along with that, it provides an “activist’s toolkit” showing readers how to raise their voices and how to plan a campaign.

One of the top Amazon reviews said how they were so happy they bought this book for their son, saying: “Excited was an understatement when I discovered this book. My child is definitely going to learn a lot from this book. I did. I believe that the layout is child friendly for a variety of reading levels. The examples given are well framed and to the point as not to linger emotions into the facts. Hopefully, this book will spread and growth in human rights can be had. I believe it’s written well enough to accomplish that.”

