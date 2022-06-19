ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Timberlake, Derek Jeter and more stars share sweet Father’s Day messages

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
It’s a happy Father’s Day for some of the entertainment world’s biggest stars — and their dads.

Justin Timberlake, Rachel Zegler and Derek Jeter were among the celebrities who shared sweet Father’s Day messages on Sunday.

Jeter posted a series of photos of his father, Charles, on his Instagram story, and also shared a photo of himself wearing a sweatshirt that reads, “You Don’t Scare Me. I Have Three Daughters.”

“Best gift of the day and so true,” the former Yankees captain and father-of-three captioned his post. “Happy Fathers Day!”

Timberlake, meanwhile, posted an Instagram photo showing his two kids sitting at a piano.

“My two favorite melodies,” the pop star wrote. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!”

Justin Bieber shared a throwback photo with his dad, Jeremy, and wrote, “Love you pops! Happy Father’s Day! So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son.”

And the “West Side Story” star Zegler posted a short video featuring her father, Craig, to her Instagram story, along with the caption, “happy father’s day to the only man who will spontaneously sing evita with me.”

Billy Joel’s family shared several photos of the Piano Man with his 6-year-old daughter, Della Rose, and 4-year-old daughter, Remy Anne.

“The best dads are always ready to ride!” reads the post on Joel’s Instagram page. “Happy Fathers Day to our #1 and too many Uncles to count! Love, your very grateful girl gang.”

“Fast & Furious” actress Jordana Brewster wrote about how her father continues to support her.

“Thank you for giving me the solid jumping off point I need every ten years or so: because your work is never done,” Brewster captioned an Instagram slide show. “You never panic in a crisis, you handle everything with your wonderful wry wit (I hope I get points for my alliteration).”

And Kris Jenner shared a collage of images celebrating her famous family, including Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian.

“Happy Father’s Day to all of the amazing fathers in our lives!!! she captioned the Instagram post. “Thank you for loving our little ones the way you do. They are so lucky to have you as their daddies.

“To my son, Rob… you are the most amazing daddy and seeing the bond you have with Dream brings me more joy than you’ll ever know. You were born to be a daddy. I love you! Happy Father’s Day and I hope everyone has a beautiful day surrounded by so much love.”

