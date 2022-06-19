ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Lunch Munch Movies at Noon in Jacksonville

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahMQe_0gFhkizr00
Calhoun Journal

June 19, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Jacksonville (AL) Public Library invites you to Bring your lunch and enjoy a FREE family friendly movie on the library’s big screen! Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Jax Fest at Golden Eagle Stadium in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 5:00 pm the annual Jax Fest celebration will begin! This event is hosted by the City of Jacksonville, Alabama and held at 1000 George Douthit Dr SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Mark your calendars for Jax Fest, our annual Independence Day celebration and community festival! As always, Jax Fest is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 5 p.m. at Golden Eagle Stadium at Jacksonville High School. Rock cover band PARRIS will take the stage at 6:50 pm and the fireworks will kick off at 9:00 pm. Vendors will be on site throughout the entire evening. Interested in becoming a vendor? Stop by the community center to register! Places are $40. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and other necessities, including coolers! No alcohol is permitted at Jax Fest, and coolers, bags and the like will be checked at entry. The city appreciates your understanding at this family event.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Pups on the Patio in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Chick-fil-A Jacksonville [AL] is hosting a Pups on the Patio event. Bring your furry friend to the patio for some summer fun! They will have games, photo-ops and pup cups! Those who bring donations for a local shelter will receive a special gift (while supplies last)! Please make sure all pups are leashed, friendly around other dogs and people, and up to date on shots.
Calhoun Journal

Live Trivia in Jacksonville, Oxford, and Anniston

Calhoun County, AL – Events by North Alabama Trivia. Jacksonville – Come join Challenge Entertainment at Struts Hot Wings in Jacksonville every Wednesday for our popular LIVE TRIVIA GAME NIGHT! Bring your friends and form a TEAM at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science, and many more – all while enjoying the delicious food and drink at Struts of Jacksonville!!! The top three teams will go home with HOUSE CASH! Totally #FREE to play! The game starts at 7pm – you don’t want to miss it!
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Great American Cleanup in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is participating in the Great American Cleanup from June 20-24, 2022 to prevent littering and promote cleaner neighborhoods. City leaders are currently accepting individuals and groups of volunteers to clean any area within the city limit. The engineering department is providing free trash bags and free pickup.
GADSDEN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, AL
Government
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Calhoun Journal

New Businesses Opening in Anniston this Week!

Anniston, AL – Tomorrow will be a big day in Anniston. Two new businesses will have their grand opening on tomorrow, June 23, 2022. Anniston’s public information officer, Jackson Hodges shared that the City of Anniston is thrilled to announce that ALDI and Jack’s new Golden Springs location will both open this Thursday, June 23, 2022!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Professor Whizz Pop Summer Reading Program in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 am come out and enjoy Professor Whizz Pop at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. There’s giggles galore, madcap magic and plenty of barnacled books as Professor Whizzpop encourages eager readers to READ! Join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County to help celebrate our Summer Reading Program; Oceans of Possibilities! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Meet and Greet for Special Olympics in Anniston – 6/22/22

Anniston, AL – Today is the day! From 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm come to a meet a greet reception. Come and congratulate the Calhoun County members of Team Alabama for their achievements at the Special Olympics USA games in Orlando, Florida. This event will be at 407 Noble Street, Anniston, AL. It is hosted by The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties and will be held at their activity building. For more information and directions call 256-236-2857.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Summer Art Camp in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – This camp will run from June 27th thru July 1st – 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Event by My Sweet Escape Paint Parties & Art by Tiffany Beal. Join them for a fun filled week of step by step painting, arts and crafts, games and fun!! Drop off and pick up each day! $200 Registration fee or $40/day. Sign up ends June 22nd. Message Sweet Escape Paint Parties on facebook or call 256-393-6411 to sign up.
PIEDMONT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Munch#Homesubscribe
Calhoun Journal

Sidewalk Chalk Festival in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm hosted by the Anniston First United Methodist Church. Come out and join the church for a day of family Fun! Do your best sidewalk chalk art for great prizes. Kids can enjoy bouncy houses, face painting, games, and so much more. Hotdogs, hamburgers, chips, and more provided. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Hooligan Harley Davidson Bike Night w/Electric Temple in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at 5pm starts to Bike Night w/Electric Temple. It is going to be an epic Bike Night!! Come meet Alabama Crimson Tide Legend John Copeland, enjoy a free rock concert, with music by Electric Temple. Ain’t No Party Like A Hooligan Party!!! Electric Temple is a 3-piece Rock’N’Roll band out of Jacksonville, AL. They believe that blues based, rock music is good for your soul. Members: Shannon Deese Guitar/Vocals, Greg Cheatham Bass/ Vocals, Justin Crawford Drums/Vocals.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Press release – JSU Supporting Wendy Ghee Draper

Calhoun County, AL – Jacksonville State University’s JAX PAC is supporting Wendy Ghee Draper, candidate for Alabama State Senate District 12. Wendy Ghee Draper is the first state senate candidate that the organization has ever supported and the only candidate in Senate District 12 receiving the support of Jacksonville State University, a major educational and economic engine in Alabama located in Jacksonville, Alabama.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 11:00pm join the 4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party at Cane Creek Golf Course & Grill. They are back for the annual Cigars and Sundress Day Party!!! If you’re looking for a laid back grown folk party to get dressed up,enjoy good people, food, music and most importantly cigars, you don’t want to miss this event!!!! Hosted by Ayona Phillips and Jeff Phillips.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont City Council Meeting, June 21st 2022

Piedmont, AL – Chairman of the Arts and Entertainment Committee, Terry Batey kicked off the planning session of the Tuesday Piedmont City Council Meeting. He discussed the “Independence Day Celebration” that will take place on July 2nd and how they are focused on children, incorporating a petting zoo, as well as horse rides. The total estimated cost for this event is $4,180.00. The Arts and Entertainment Committee has put up $1,000 of its own money and they have raised around $500 in sponsorships. The fireworks show alone costs approximately $2,000, and the council voted to put the $500 in sponsorships towards the cost of the fireworks.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Monsters Break Out

Oxford, AL – Choccolocco Monsters set franchise records for runs, hits in rout of Astros to snap a three-game losing streak Monday’s SBL Games Atlanta Blues 12, Columbus 0 Brookhaven 5, Alpharetta 0 Choccolocco 12, Gwinnett 6 Gainesville 8, Waleska 2 By Al Muskewitz The Choccolocco Monsters would like to get to .500 by the midpoint […]
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

Expanded runway coming to Northeast Alabama Regional Airport

The Gadsden Airport Authority announced last week a project to expand the runway at Gadsden’s Northeast Alabama Regional Airport. The project would expand and strengthen the runway, currently at 6,800 feet, to a length of 11,000 feet. It will also include upgrades and additions to the airport’s fuel farm.
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Luau Featuring Zero Dark Thirty in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Saturday, June 25 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. Zero Dark Thirty LIVE!! Alabama football legend…Marvin Constant will be here signing autographs from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm! Lets B Sweet Food Truck will be on site as well as J’s Pork Skins. You do not want to miss this!! There will be great music, Hades Hounds on the grill, jump house, and vendors as well as a limbo competition!!
OXFORD, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Disney Teen Day in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 12pm the Oxford Alabama Public Library will host a Disney Teen Day. Teens are invited to join the library in the Community Room for fun Disney themed crafts, trivia, and a movie. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy