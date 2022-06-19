ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Game Night at Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

By Local Events
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Anniston, AL – Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 6:00 pm to  9:00 pm. Offered the 4th Thursday of each month. Enjoy board games, card games, party games and more! Along with Virtual Reality (for ages 13+). You name it; they library will be playing it. Bring your friends or make new ones. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

Calhoun Journal

Professor Whizz Pop Summer Reading Program in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 am come out and enjoy Professor Whizz Pop at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. There’s giggles galore, madcap magic and plenty of barnacled books as Professor Whizzpop encourages eager readers to READ! Join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County to help celebrate our Summer Reading Program; Oceans of Possibilities! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

New Businesses Opening in Anniston this Week!

Anniston, AL – Tomorrow will be a big day in Anniston. Two new businesses will have their grand opening on tomorrow, June 23, 2022. Anniston’s public information officer, Jackson Hodges shared that the City of Anniston is thrilled to announce that ALDI and Jack’s new Golden Springs location will both open this Thursday, June 23, 2022!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont City Council Meeting, June 21st 2022

Piedmont, AL – Chairman of the Arts and Entertainment Committee, Terry Batey kicked off the planning session of the Tuesday Piedmont City Council Meeting. He discussed the “Independence Day Celebration” that will take place on July 2nd and how they are focused on children, incorporating a petting zoo, as well as horse rides. The total estimated cost for this event is $4,180.00. The Arts and Entertainment Committee has put up $1,000 of its own money and they have raised around $500 in sponsorships. The fireworks show alone costs approximately $2,000, and the council voted to put the $500 in sponsorships towards the cost of the fireworks.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Government
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Lego League

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Hosted by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County come build Legos in the Children’s Department! Held the second Wednesday of the month. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Summer Art Camp in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – This camp will run from June 27th thru July 1st – 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Event by My Sweet Escape Paint Parties & Art by Tiffany Beal. Join them for a fun filled week of step by step painting, arts and crafts, games and fun!! Drop off and pick up each day! $200 Registration fee or $40/day. Sign up ends June 22nd. Message Sweet Escape Paint Parties on facebook or call 256-393-6411 to sign up.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Press release – JSU Supporting Wendy Ghee Draper

Calhoun County, AL – Jacksonville State University’s JAX PAC is supporting Wendy Ghee Draper, candidate for Alabama State Senate District 12. Wendy Ghee Draper is the first state senate candidate that the organization has ever supported and the only candidate in Senate District 12 receiving the support of Jacksonville State University, a major educational and economic engine in Alabama located in Jacksonville, Alabama.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

FREE Computer Classes in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a FREE computer class. Come join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County at the Carver Branch Library for FREE computer classes! Learn the basics, and also learn about the history of computing. Every Tuesday at 9:00 am. Registration is […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm to  11:00pm join the 4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party at Cane Creek Golf Course & Grill. They are back for the annual Cigars and Sundress Day Party!!! If you’re looking for a laid back grown folk party to get dressed up,enjoy good people, food, […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Victories and Possible Result Contest Ends the Primary Runoff

Calhoun County, AL – The June 21st primary runoff gave decisive victories for most seats. In the Alabama United Sates Senate seat runoff Katie Britt secured the republican seat by a large victory of 63.01% against Mo Brooks. Andrew Sorrel took the Auditor republic seat with 57.46% against Stan Cooke. For the Republican seat for Secretary of State Wes Allen won with 65.38% against Jim Zeigler. Public Service Place 1 Jeremy Oden took 52.32% against Brent Woodall. For Public Service place 2 Chip Beeker won will 63.25% against Robert L. McCollum. In the Democtractic race for governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers took 55.14% of the votes against Malika Sanders Fortier.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Tomorrow is Runoff Voting Day – Ballot, Candidate, and Voting Location Information

Calhoun County – AL – Tomorrow, June 21st is the Alabama State Primary Runoff Elections. For all registered voters it is a time for you to have a say in who will be on the ballot in November. The Alabama Secretary of State’s website has a wealth of information on voting locations and voter status. Calhoun County has also provided both democratic and republican sample ballots. Below are links that may be useful for voters. Regardless of your party affiliation or who you support voting is an extremely important right and we at the Calhoun Journal hope all choose to exercise that right!
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Children’s Sensory Storytime in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am join the library for Storytime every Tuesday at 10:00 am in the Ayer’s Room! This will be a socially distanced storytime with a craft. This event is free and open to the pubic. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Bike Night Event at the Darkhorse in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7:00 pm come out and join Bike Night at the Darkhorse Saloon in Anniston. Event by The Highfalutin Hitchhikers. It’s Bike Night…again. Come on down to Darkhorse and have some ice cold adult beverages with the band and guests!!! Brad Burke and Mark Hanson are The Highfalutin Hitchhikers. We play songs including but not limited to: mama, trains, trucks, prison, and/or gettin’ drunk.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Missing Teen in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Brian Barker, 19, of Anniston has been reported missing to the Anniston Police Department. Jeremiah Barker, Brian’s Father, stated that Brian was last seen leaving his residence on McCall Dr Monday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon on foot carrying a bag or suitcase. “Brian does not drive and does not have any other friends in the area other than the people at the residence,” said Jeremiah Barker.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Saturday Alive at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

Anniston, AL – Each Saturday the Anniston Museum of Natural History presents Saturday Alive! Each month, They will discuss a new topic and introduce you to several of the animal ambassadors. There is always something new to learn at the Anniston Museums and Gardens! This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. This coming Saturday will be June 25, 2022 at the program begins at 1:00 pm. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
Calhoun Journal

Anniston’s Virtual Reality Wednesdays

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts a virtual Reality Wednesday event. Every Wednesday during the Summer, they will have the HTC Vive out in the Teen area! Sign up for a 30 minute slot. Must be 13+ and must have parent sign consent form before play. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Job Fair-Anniston Career Center

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 1:00 pm  to 4:00 pm SK Services LLC “The Staffing Company” will be holding at  a Job Fair the Anniston Career Center. Come see them at the Anniston Career Center between 1:00pm-4:00pm and let them find the perfect job for you! They have MULTIPLE positions available with pay ranging from […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Ruby’s Victorian Tea Party by Heart & Home Treasures in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at The Main Olive. Join them for tea time with Ms. Ruby in true Victorian style! They will have tea & finger foods served in fine China as well as a reading from Ruby’s Tea Party Book. Take home keepsakes will be provided for all guests! Parents or accompanying adults will enjoy a tasting provided by The Main Olive at no additional charge! $30 per child guest. Children Ages 2 to 10 are invited -2 & 3 year olds will need to be accompanied by an adult. Dress: Victorian Attire Menu: Tea & Water Fruit Cups, Crackers & Cheese Finger Sandwiches, Tomato Basil Skewers Macaroons, Tea Cakes *Please alert us of any food allergies &/or sensitivities prior to event to prepare additional menu options. 10% OFF purchases of The Main Olive brand during event!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

