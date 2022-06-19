ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles WR Devon Allen Wins Another 110-Meter Hurdle Race

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The former Oregon star continues to shine on the track while pursuing an NFL career.

More than two months after signing with the Eagles, wide receiver Devon Allen is still burning through the world of track and field.

The former Oregon speedster and two-time Olympian won his third 110-meter hurdles race at the Diamond League event in Paris on Saturday, posting a time of 13.16 seconds. That mark tops his 13.22 mark from Thursday, though was shy of his 12.84 he turned in at the USA Track & Field New York Grand Prix last weekend, which stands as the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time in track and field history .

Allen hasn’t played in a football game since 2016, though he clearly remains in elite shape. He shined for the Ducks as a sophomore in 2014, hauling in 41 catches for 684 yards and seven scores. Allen hung up his cleats for track spikes and became a three-time national champion in the 110-meter hurdles. He finished fifth in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and then fourth in ’21 at Tokyo.

Allen decided to return to football by participating in the Oregon Pro Day this year. The 27-year-old wide receiver finished with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the event.

Despite signing with the Eagles, he still plans on maintaining his two-sport status.

“Everybody is saying I’m quitting. I’m not quitting,” Allen said Friday about a hypothetical end to his track and field career, per worldathletics.org . "During the football season I'm going to play football. And once February comes along and we've won the Super Bowl, hopefully I'm going to come back and start training for track and get ready for the major championships.

“When [track] comes around, obviously I’ll need a little bit of leeway. Because it’s not quite the football season yet, there’s some training camps, but hopefully I’m doing well enough in football that I can do both.”

