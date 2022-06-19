ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Sidewalk Chalk Festival in Anniston

By Local Events
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Anniston, AL – Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm hosted by the Anniston First United Methodist Church. Come out and join the church for a day of family Fun! Do your best sidewalk chalk art for great prizes. Kids can enjoy bouncy houses, face painting, games, and so much more.  Hotdogs, hamburgers, chips, and more provided.  Admission is free, but donations are welcomed!

Calhoun Journal

Summer Art Camp in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – This camp will run from June 27th thru July 1st – 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Event by My Sweet Escape Paint Parties & Art by Tiffany Beal. Join them for a fun filled week of step by step painting, arts and crafts, games and fun!! Drop off and pick up each day! $200 Registration fee or $40/day. Sign up ends June 22nd. Message Sweet Escape Paint Parties on facebook or call 256-393-6411 to sign up.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jax Fest at Golden Eagle Stadium in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 5:00 pm the annual Jax Fest celebration will begin! This event is hosted by the City of Jacksonville, Alabama and held at 1000 George Douthit Dr SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Mark your calendars for Jax Fest, our annual Independence Day celebration and community festival! As always, Jax Fest is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 5 p.m. at Golden Eagle Stadium at Jacksonville High School. Rock cover band PARRIS will take the stage at 6:50 pm and the fireworks will kick off at 9:00 pm. Vendors will be on site throughout the entire evening. Interested in becoming a vendor? Stop by the community center to register! Places are $40. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and other necessities, including coolers! No alcohol is permitted at Jax Fest, and coolers, bags and the like will be checked at entry. The city appreciates your understanding at this family event.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Professor Whizz Pop Summer Reading Program in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 am come out and enjoy Professor Whizz Pop at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. There’s giggles galore, madcap magic and plenty of barnacled books as Professor Whizzpop encourages eager readers to READ! Join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County to help celebrate our Summer Reading Program; Oceans of Possibilities! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

My Fair Lady Ensemble Auditions Open in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm the CAST Theatre will be holding auctions for My Fair Lady. They are excited to announce ensemble auditions for the September production of My Fair Lady. These auditions are open to anyone 13 and older. Choose one of the two times available and please come at the start time prepared with a 30-60 second vocal audition. Be dressed to move for the dance portion of the audition. Auditions will be held at Anniston First United Methodist Church, downstairs under the sanctuary. Please email thecastkidz@gmail.com with questions.
ANNISTON, AL
City
Anniston, AL
Anniston, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
Calhoun Journal

4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 11:00pm join the 4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party at Cane Creek Golf Course & Grill. They are back for the annual Cigars and Sundress Day Party!!! If you’re looking for a laid back grown folk party to get dressed up,enjoy good people, food, music and most importantly cigars, you don’t want to miss this event!!!! Hosted by Ayona Phillips and Jeff Phillips.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

New Businesses Opening in Anniston this Week!

Anniston, AL – Tomorrow will be a big day in Anniston. Two new businesses will have their grand opening on tomorrow, June 23, 2022. Anniston’s public information officer, Jackson Hodges shared that the City of Anniston is thrilled to announce that ALDI and Jack’s new Golden Springs location will both open this Thursday, June 23, 2022!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Ruby’s Victorian Tea Party by Heart & Home Treasures in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at The Main Olive. Join them for tea time with Ms. Ruby in true Victorian style! They will have tea & finger foods served in fine China as well as a reading from Ruby’s Tea Party Book. Take home keepsakes will be provided for all guests! Parents or accompanying adults will enjoy a tasting provided by The Main Olive at no additional charge! $30 per child guest. Children Ages 2 to 10 are invited -2 & 3 year olds will need to be accompanied by an adult. Dress: Victorian Attire Menu: Tea & Water Fruit Cups, Crackers & Cheese Finger Sandwiches, Tomato Basil Skewers Macaroons, Tea Cakes *Please alert us of any food allergies &/or sensitivities prior to event to prepare additional menu options. 10% OFF purchases of The Main Olive brand during event!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Hooligan Harley Davidson Bike Night w/Electric Temple in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at 5pm starts to Bike Night w/Electric Temple. It is going to be an epic Bike Night!! Come meet Alabama Crimson Tide Legend John Copeland, enjoy a free rock concert, with music by Electric Temple. Ain’t No Party Like A Hooligan Party!!! Electric Temple is a 3-piece Rock’N’Roll band out of Jacksonville, AL. They believe that blues based, rock music is good for your soul. Members: Shannon Deese Guitar/Vocals, Greg Cheatham Bass/ Vocals, Justin Crawford Drums/Vocals.
OXFORD, AL
#Sidewalk Chalk#Art#United Methodist Church#Hamburgers#Family Fun#The Anniston
Calhoun Journal

Disney Teen Day in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 12pm the Oxford Alabama Public Library will host a Disney Teen Day. Teens are invited to join the library in the Community Room for fun Disney themed crafts, trivia, and a movie. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Meet and Greet for Special Olympics in Anniston – 6/22/22

Anniston, AL – Today is the day! From 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm come to a meet a greet reception. Come and congratulate the Calhoun County members of Team Alabama for their achievements at the Special Olympics USA games in Orlando, Florida. This event will be at 407 Noble Street, Anniston, AL. It is hosted by The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties and will be held at their activity building. For more information and directions call 256-236-2857.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Lunch Munch Movies at Noon in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Jacksonville (AL) Public Library invites you to Bring your lunch and enjoy a FREE family friendly movie on the library’s big screen! Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Pups on the Patio in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Chick-fil-A Jacksonville [AL] is hosting a Pups on the Patio event. Bring your furry friend to the patio for some summer fun! They will have games, photo-ops and pup cups! Those who bring donations for a local shelter will receive a special […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
Calhoun Journal

Luau Featuring Zero Dark Thirty in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Saturday, June 25 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. Zero Dark Thirty LIVE!! Alabama football legend…Marvin Constant will be here signing autographs from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm! Lets B Sweet Food Truck will be on site as well as J’s Pork Skins. You do not want to miss this!! There will be great music, Hades Hounds on the grill, jump house, and vendors as well as a limbo competition!!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Missing Teen in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Brian Barker, 19, of Anniston has been reported missing to the Anniston Police Department. Jeremiah Barker, Brian’s Father, stated that Brian was last seen leaving his residence on McCall Dr Monday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon on foot carrying a bag or suitcase. “Brian does not drive and […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Dr. Magical Balloons in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 23, 2022 t 10:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host Dr. Magical Balloons. Watch as “the Doctor” creates amazing balloon sculptures, then incorporates them into hilarious stories! Part of our Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities.” The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Lego League

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Hosted by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County come build Legos in the Children’s Department! Held the second Wednesday of the month. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Bike Night Event at the Darkhorse in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7:00 pm come out and join Bike Night at the Darkhorse Saloon in Anniston. Event by The Highfalutin Hitchhikers. It’s Bike Night…again. Come on down to Darkhorse and have some ice cold adult beverages with the band and guests!!! Brad Burke and Mark Hanson are The Highfalutin Hitchhikers. We play songs including but not limited to: mama, trains, trucks, prison, and/or gettin’ drunk.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont City Council Meeting, June 21st 2022

Piedmont, AL – Chairman of the Arts and Entertainment Committee, Terry Batey kicked off the planning session of the Tuesday Piedmont City Council Meeting. He discussed the “Independence Day Celebration” that will take place on July 2nd and how they are focused on children, incorporating a petting zoo, as well as horse rides. The total estimated cost for this event is $4,180.00. The Arts and Entertainment Committee has put up $1,000 of its own money and they have raised around $500 in sponsorships. The fireworks show alone costs approximately $2,000, and the council voted to put the $500 in sponsorships towards the cost of the fireworks.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Saturday Alive at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

Anniston, AL – Each Saturday the Anniston Museum of Natural History presents Saturday Alive! Each month, They will discuss a new topic and introduce you to several of the animal ambassadors. There is always something new to learn at the Anniston Museums and Gardens! This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. This coming Saturday will be June 25, 2022 at the program begins at 1:00 pm. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
Calhoun Journal

Princess Dance Camp Oxford

Oxford, AL – June 20th thru June 23rd will be the Princess Dance Camp hosted by Alabama Christian Dance Theatre Studio. This camp will start daily at 12:30pm in Oxford. Meet Rapunzel, Snow White , Elsa, and Tiana as they instruct ballet and jazz classes for the week along with choreography! Campers enjoy arts and crafts […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

