Massachusetts to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments for youngest kids starting Tuesday

Massachusetts will start offering vaccine appointments for children 5 and under on Tuesday.

BOSTON — Vaccine appointments for children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years old will open on Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced Sunday.

For this age group, the Pfizer vaccine consists of three pediatric doses and the Moderna vaccine is comprised of two pediatric doses. There are expected to be more than 400 locations for young children to get vaccinated across the state in the coming weeks.

The announcement follows the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We know parents and families have been waiting for this, and we are pleased to have this last age group approved for the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Estevan Garcia, pediatrician and chief medical officer at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, said in a statement. “The vaccine for this age group has been rigorously tested and we encourage parents to add this vaccine to the list of critical vaccinations their children should receive. We urge parents to reach out to their child’s health care provider with any questions they may have.”

How to find a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination appointment:

Parents who prefer to have their child vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly.

Visit the VaxFinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of available locations. Results may be narrowed to search for locations offering the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. Some locations listed may only vaccinate certain ages. Read the site details to learn more.

For individuals who are unable to use VaxFinder, or have difficulty accessing the Internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available by calling 211 (Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.). The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.

The vaccine is free, and insurance or ID are not required. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination, including FAQs, can be found here: mass.gov/COVIDvaccine.

