Chicago, IL

Father's Day: Chicago dad calls on residents to support younger generation

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

As Americans celebrate Father's Day, a Chicago father is reflecting on the challenges faced by fathers, families, and Chicago.

Jonathan Williams is head of the Chicago Market for Dialexa, a digital product consulting company.

The south sider grew up with a single mother in public housing and now has three children of his own. Williams said it falls on all of us to help many young Chicagoans overcome barriers.

"All of  us have a role in making opportunities and creating structure and experiences for young people," Williams said.

Williams also acknowledged the challenges — particularly with violence — that confront many of Chicago's young.

"We do know that it's an entire cycle of economics,” Williams said. “It is education, and all of these things work in a terrible cycle as it exists today. But if we're able to make some differences, then we're going to create a better Chicago."

Williams said many fathers, and families, need help on Father's Day, and every day.

"We've got to do more to … protect our kids … [and] give them options and opportunities,” Williams said. “And how do we keep [guns] from getting in the hands of our children?"

Father’s Day, Williams said with a broad and informed smile,  is the perfect time to take a deep breath and realize the joy of fatherhood.

"You have a deep appreciation for the people that [children] have become and, ultimately, who they are becoming,” Williams said. “Over time, the relationship changes … They realize a lot of the things that you have been working with them on … actually have some relevance."

WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
