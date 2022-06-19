ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiltons, VA

Keeper of the Carter family tradition awarded Outstanding Virginian Award

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILTONS, Va. --- Rita Forrester can remember sitting on the front porch steps as a child, wearing a pretty homemade dress and singing along to the voices and instruments that echoed through the hills of her home on Clinch Mountain. That mountain is still her home, just like it...

One of American music's most important guitars unveiled at BCM

What has been called one of the most important guitars in the history of American music is now on display at Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Museum officials unveiled the famous guitar of Bristol Session artist and the “Father of Country Music” Jimmie Rodgers on Tuesday morning.
BRISTOL, VA
Skaters hope to land trick of getting new skate park

BRISTOL, Tenn. – After reading about the Bristol, Tennessee City Council's plan to build a new skate park, lifelong skater and Bristol resident George Linke knew that he wanted to bring the voice of the skater community to the table and get them involved in the process. That led him to create the Skate Bristol page on Facebook.
BRISTOL, TN
Wise County chosen for residential solar program

Solar power is coming to homes in Wise County, Virginia through a special new program. The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) announced Wednesday it is seeking proposals from companies willing to finance and install solar at low- to moderate-income homes in Wise County. According to a Virginia Energy press...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Food City celebrates renovation of Piney Flats store

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. – Food City held a grand re-opening celebration for its newly remodeled and expanded location in Piney Flats, Tennessee, Tuesday. At the grand re-opening ceremony, Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brown reminisced about what Piney Flats was like before the arrival of Food City and thanked Food City CEO Steve Smith and the company representatives for their work in remodeling the location, where many in the community gather.
PINEY FLATS, TN
BRISTOL, VA
Hoosier, Hawkeye direct Kingsport past State Liners

Kingsport pitcher Ryan Kraft crafted a masterpiece on Tuesday night at the expense of the bungling Bristol State Liners. A standout for the Indiana University Hoosiers, Kraft allowed just one run and notched six strikeouts in five impressive innings to highlight the Axmen’s 13-1 Appalachian League beatdown of the Bristolians at Hunter Wright Stadium.
KINGSPORT, TN
Bristol Virginia man killed in Scott County crash

A Bristol, Virginia man was killed in a car crash in Scott County, Virginia last Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Derick C. Wood, 34, of...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
GREGORY COLUMN: Capps, Savoie took new lanes in life

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The two most interesting storylines from the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals were authored by two men who dared to take a new lane in life. Last year, 56-year-old California-based Funny Car heavyweight Ron Capps formed his own Ron Capps Motorsport operation after driving for various car owners since 1995.
BRISTOL, TN
Troubled crossings: State of two trail trestles has officials concerned

Two remote nearly century-old trestles on the Virginia Creeper Trail need repairs between Taylors Valley and Creek Junction in Washington County. The trestles were built when the trail was a railroad used to haul timber from the mountains of Konnarock, Virginia, to Damascus and Abingdon. “We have a number of...
DAMASCUS, VA
BRISTOL, VA
Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Those who wandered into the cozy gymnasium located on Edgewater Drive in Grundy, Virginia, on a bitterly cold evening in the winter of 2016 or on a pleasant spring afternoon in 2017, were in the presence of basketball royalty even if they might not have realized it at the time.
GRUNDY, VA
BRISTOL, TN
Man killed in officer-involved shooting early Sunday

A man was killed early Sunday morning in Dickenson County, Virginia, following an officer-involved shooting. At approximately 1:30 a.m., a Dickenson County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Rachel’s Chapel Road. The driver, Jason Neal Puckett, 38, exited the vehicle and reportedly pointed a firearm at the deputy.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA

