ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Paul Haggis Arrested in Italy on Sexual Assault Charges

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGHnR_0gFhix3w00

Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis ( Crash ) was detained Sunday in the southern Italian town of Ostuni on charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury, according to multiple reports in the Italian media and a statement by the public prosecutors of the nearby city of Brindisi.

A young woman, who has since been identified as a British citizen, has pressed charges against Haggis, accusing the two-time Oscar winner of forcing her to engage in sexual intercourse against her will over the course of three days in Ostuni, where Haggis was scheduled to hold a series of master classes at the Allora Fest — a new film festival launched by L.A.-based Italian journalist Silvia Bizio and Spanish art critic Sol Costales Doulton — that is set to run June 21-26.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The woman was taken to the Papola Casale airport in Brindisi on Sunday morning and left there despite her “precarious physical and psychological conditions,” according to an Italian police report. She was then aided by airport staff and police officers and taken to the hospital. She subsequently filed formal charges.

Prosecutors also were quoted as saying that the woman “formalized her complaint and cited circumstances which were subsequently looked into for confirmation by investigators.”

Haggis’ Italian lawyer, Michele Laforgia, has publicly declared to the Italian press that Haggis is “completely innocent” and confirmed his first court date is set for this Thursday. Laforgia declined further comment, saying prosecutors have not yet presented him with details of the charges. “We cannot declare anything else, nor enter into the merits of the accusations,” he is quoted as saying in a statement to multiple media outlets.

Haggis’ U.S. attorney Priya Chaudhry also maintained his innocence and told The Hollywood Reporter in part, “I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed.” She said that Haggis is “willing to fully cooperate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly.”

This is not the first time the Canadian director, who wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay to Million Dollar Baby and wrote and directed Oscar best picture winner Crash , has been accused of sexual misconduct.

In 2018, the publicist Haleigh Breest sued Haggis alleging he had violently raped her in her New York apartment after a premiere in 2013. In the wake of her allegations, three more women came forward with separate sexual misconduct allegations against Haggis, who has denied all the claims.

2:32 p.m.: This story has been updated with a statement from Haggis’ U.S. attorney.

June 20, 8:13 a.m. : This story has been updated with a statement from Haggis’ Italian lawyer.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Arrest Order Issued for Rovier Carrington After No-Show in Criminal Case

A federal judge has ordered the arrest of Rovier Carrington, who’s facing a perjury charge for falsely accusing late Paramount chief Brad Grey of rape, for missing court hearings in his criminal case. Carrington says he failed to appear because he’s immunocompromised and was recommended not to travel. “The Court gave Mr. Carrington plenty of chances,” reads the order issued on Friday.More from The Hollywood ReporterCOVID Cost European Cinemas "at least" $20 Billion in Losses in 2020/2021, Says Trade GroupStephen Colbert Addresses Arrest of Triumph and Crew at U.S. Capitol: "This Was First Degree Puppetry"Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Agree Settlement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

After Paul Haggis Arrest, New Italian Film Fest He Helped to Launch Tries to Move Forward

“The show must go on,” Silvia Bizio told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, speaking by phone from the town of Ostuni in southern Italy, where Allora Fest, a new film festival led by the veteran Italian journalist in partnership with the Italian art critic Sol Costales Doulton, had just wrapped its first day. Roughly 48 hours earlier, Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis, a key collaborator in the planning of Allora Fest, was arrested in Ostuni after a British woman told authorities that Haggis had sexually assaulted her. (The writer-director-producer has previously faced four other accusations of sexual assault in the United States.) Haggis’...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Harvey Weinstein to Be Charged in the U.K. With Indecent Assault

Click here to read the full article. Harvey Weinstein is set to be charged with two counts of indecent assault in the U.K. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorized the charges today. They relate to an assault against a woman, now in her 50s, that took place in August 1996 in London. “The CPS has authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in August 1996,” said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division. “Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Paul Haggis
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Sexual Intercourse#Sexual Assault#Oscar Winner#Violent Crime#Italian#British#Spanish#Dutch
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Clarifies He Was “De-escalating” the Situation Not “Comforting” Will Smith After Oscars Slap

While speaking with Gayle King for a Tribeca Festival chat in New York City on Monday, Tyler Perry clarified something when the topic of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars came up. During the wide-ranging conversation, the prolific producer was asked if Will Smith would keep his namesake soundstage at Tyler Perry Studios, as the 12 stages are named after someone Perry admires. The question sparked a notable hesitancy to discuss the now-infamous moment.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Body Parts': Film Review | Tribeca 2022'Subject': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Penelope Cruz, Andrew Garfield and More Stars at Chanel's Tribeca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boyfriend in fatal cycling love triangle slams ‘misleading’ police report

The boyfriend of fugitive yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong has denied claims he was having an affair with murdered cycling star Moriah “Mo” Wilson at the time of her death.Colin Strickland, 35, told The Sun that an affidavit released by law enforcement that implied he was romantically involved with Ms Wilson was “skewed”.Mr Strickland admitted dating Ms Wilson in October 2021 during a break from his relationship with Ms Armtrong, adding that she was also seeing other men at the time.But he insisted that since then his friendship with Ms Wilson, a champion gravel cyclist, had been “strictly platonic” since...
AUSTIN, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

‘General Hospital’ Crewmembers Sue ABC Over Vaccine Refusal

Two former General Hospital crewmembers, James and Timothy Wahl, are suing ABC after getting fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccination in a lawsuit that portrays efforts to curb the spread of the virus as “unprecedented restrictions on liberty.” They’re being represented by the same attorneys who filed an identical suit on behalf of actor Ingo Rademacher, who was also dismissed over his refusal to get vaccinated. “These actions were unlawful. ABC does not have the authority to force a medical treatment on its employees against their will,” reads the complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. “Even if it did,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

U.S. Says Convicted R&B Singer R. Kelly Deserves More Than 25 Years in Prison

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday said the multiplatinum R&B singer R. Kelly deserves to spend more than 25 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking. In a filing in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors said the 55-year-old Kelly exploited his stardom over a quarter century to...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Thai police sentenced to life for killing drug suspect

A former Thai police colonel nicknamed “Jo Ferrari” for his extravagant collection of luxury cars was sentenced with five subordinates Wednesday to life in prison for the torture and killing of a drug suspect from whom they were trying to extort money.Allegations of corruption and rough treatment of suspects by police in Thailand are not unusual. But the assault on the suspect on Aug. 5 last year was captured on video, causing a public uproar when a lawyer who received it from a whistleblower, a junior policeman, posted it on social media.The video appears to show Col. Thitisan Utthanaphon,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy