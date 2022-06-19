Our Lives: Juneteenth visionary Cynthia Griffin shares the importance of the holiday

Comedy has a new home here in Connecticut. The New York Comedy Club has just announced a long-term lease at Stamford Town Center. The world-renowned club plans to open later this year on the mall’s restaurant plaza. This will be the third location for the club, adding to their Midtown and East Village locations in Manhattan. With full bar service and an impressive lineup of talent, the club plans to open Wednesday through Sunday initially, expanding hours as seats fill up. This is the latest in a series of new tenant announcements at the mall. The New York Comedy Club will take the place of the former Plan B and join Capital Grille, Peter Chang, Pieology, and Puerto Vallarta on the restaurant plaza.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO