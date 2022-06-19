ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Lives: Juneteenth visionary Cynthia Griffin shares the importance of the holiday

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The founder of Juneteenth Celebrations in Fairfield County Cynthia Griffin joins Gwen Edwards to discuss the importance of the holiday to American history, what inspired her to start Juneteenth Celebrations 30 years ago and her favorite Juneteenth memories.

Register Citizen

In Photos: Stamford recognizes Juneteenth with celebration at Jackie Robinson Park

STAMFORD — Stamford held a Juneteenth celebration at Jackie Robinson Park on Sunday. The event featured a flag presentation, Stamford ICON award presentation, art contest winner, student open mic, and mural completion ceremony. Additionally, a section of Fairfield Avenue received the honorary name of Dr. Joyce Yerwood Way after...
STAMFORD, CT
heystamford.com

New York Comedy Club to Join Stamford Town Center Lineup

Comedy has a new home here in Connecticut. The New York Comedy Club has just announced a long-term lease at Stamford Town Center. The world-renowned club plans to open later this year on the mall’s restaurant plaza. This will be the third location for the club, adding to their Midtown and East Village locations in Manhattan. With full bar service and an impressive lineup of talent, the club plans to open Wednesday through Sunday initially, expanding hours as seats fill up. This is the latest in a series of new tenant announcements at the mall. The New York Comedy Club will take the place of the former Plan B and join Capital Grille, Peter Chang, Pieology, and Puerto Vallarta on the restaurant plaza.
STAMFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Photos: Danbury celebrates Juneteenth with family event

DANBURY — The city honored the abolition of slavery in the United States with an afternoon of family-friendly activities on Sunday. Danbury’s Juneteenth celebration held from noon to 5 p.m. at Western Connecticut State University featured speeches, food trucks, African drumming and various other musical performances — all under the theme “Honoring our Heritage: Forging the Future.”
94.5 PST

The Best Bagel Shop In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

We take pride in a lot of different types of food here in New Jersey, and up near the top of that list along with pizza and pork roll is the mighty bagel. There are great bagel shops in every corner of this state, and we'd put any of them up against the best bagels in any other state, including New York.
FOOD & DRINKS
