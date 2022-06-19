ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

How to watch Arkansas baseball vs. Ole Miss in the 2022 College World Series

By Dani Mohr, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvIHW_0gFhiseJ00

Arkansas baseball is set to play Ole Miss in the College World Series winner's bracket Monday night.

After defeating Stanford 17-2, the largest win by an SEC team in CWS history, the War Pigs advanced to the winner's bracket to play against the Rebels. Stanford is set to compete in the loser's bracket against Auburn.

Ole Miss secured a spot following the Rebels' 5-1 victory against Auburn in the second game of Saturday's opening round. The second game in the winner's bracket is scheduled for Monday night.

Here's all the information to know to watch the 2022 College World Series.

NCAA Tournament: How to watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss in the 2022 College World Series

Time: 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN

Karl Ravech and Eduardo Pérez will call the game from the booth while Kyle Peterson and Kris Budden will be available for analytics and sideline reporting.

Live stream: ESPN/ESPN+

Online radio: Arkansas radio | Ole Miss radio

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

Comments / 0

Related
hottytoddy.com

Rebels Hogtie Razorbacks, Move to 2-0 in CWS

Ole Miss continued its hot hitting at the plate against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 13-5 victory in the winner’s bracket game of the College World Series. From the first inning, Ole Miss (39-22) scored two runs in each of the first three innings. The Rebels got two two-run...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
City
Nashville, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
desotocountynews.com

Charity basketball game to benefit Olive Branch High School

Photo: NFL linebacker KJ Wright stands inside Charlie Bibbs Gymnasium, where Friday’s charity alumni game will take place. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) One thing you can say about NFL linebacker KJ Wright. After 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks and last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Wright still knows how to come home.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wtva.com

Shannon native crowned Miss District of Columbia

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - Shannon native and former Miss Tupelo Alivia Roberts was crowned Miss District of Columbia (D.C) on Sunday, June 19. She’ll represent Washington, D.C. in the Miss America 2023 competition. The Mississippi State University graduate works in the nation’s capital. She also graduated from George Washington...
SHANNON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Peterson
Person
Eduardo Pérez
Person
Kris Budden
hottytoddy.com

Porch View Homes Offer Historic Charm in New Builds

In the crowded Oxford real estate market, any home seems hard to come by, much less one within walking distance of the Square. But homebuyers now have their chance with Porch View, a set of four new builds on North 15th Street. Construction of the homes, which were developed by Jay Hughes, began being sold in early June.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 14-20

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Patron Authentic Mexican […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Kelly congratulates service academy appointments

Flores, Murphy are DeSoto County students named to attend Navy, Air Force service academies. On Monday, June 20, U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) hosted a ceremony in Tupelo to celebrate the appointment of eight outstanding Mississippians to attend one of America’s prestigious federal service academies. Those who are selected by service academy officials are required to serve in the military for a minimum of five years following graduation. Congressman Kelly nominated the following students:
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Grenada, MS – Kenneth and Douglas Williams Killed in Crash on Hwy 51

According to the county sheriff, the crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 51 when two vehicles collided with one another. The two deceased victims have since been identified as Douglas Williams and Kenneth Williams, both residents of Tillatoba. Two other patients were transported by ambulance to a...
GRENADA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#College World Series#Espn#College Baseball#Stanford#Sec#The War Pigs#Rebels#Auburn#Ct Tv#Tennessean
desotocountynews.com

COVID-19 cases rising in DeSoto County

Health officials have been concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks and another indication of their concern was a recent posting by Covid Act Now that has pegged DeSoto County again in a high community risk level for the virus. Covid Act Now is an...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD Presents Two Oxford Women with Citizen’s Valor Award

Two local women were recognized by the Oxford Police Department Tuesday and presented with the department’s Citizen’s Valor Award for their quick actions during a shooting incident. OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen presented the award to Shay Zinnecker and Jessica Bray before the Oxford Board of Aldermen during their...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NCAA
WATN Local Memphis

Fire engulfs condo in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Fire Department battled a large fire at a condo on Park Trail Drive and Farmington Boulevard in Germantown, near Cameron Brown Park Monday. Germantown and Shelby County firefighters fought the blaze, which fully engulfed one unit and heavily damaged a connecting unit. Germantown Fire...
GERMANTOWN, TN
hottytoddy.com

Wonderbird Spirits Gin Distillery Gets OK for Growth Plans

Wonderbird Spirits gin distillery took flight in 2019 with the opening of the 2,500-square-foot distillery off Old Taylor Road in Lafayette County. Three years later, the state’s first grain-to-grass gin distillery has grown in its distribution, requiring a bigger distillery. On Monday, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors unanimously...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Deputy shoots dogs after attack, SCSO says

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County sheriff’s deputies had to shoot two aggressive dogs after responding to a call, they said Tuesday. Deputies were called to a home on Bethuel Road, near Navy Road, in Millington just after 9:30 a.m. because of a man who they described as a “mental consumer.”
MILLINGTON, TN
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Native Hopes ‘Tiny Homes’ Help Housing Need in Lafayette County

When Josh McGlawn ran for a seat on the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors in 2019, one issue he felt needed more attention was the lack of affordable housing in the area. While he didn’t win in that election, the Oxford-native still cares about affordable housing and is currently building two space-efficient homes on property he owns off County Road 217 that will soon be up for rent.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy