How to watch Arkansas baseball vs. Ole Miss in the 2022 College World Series

Arkansas baseball is set to play Ole Miss in the College World Series winner's bracket Monday night.

After defeating Stanford 17-2, the largest win by an SEC team in CWS history, the War Pigs advanced to the winner's bracket to play against the Rebels. Stanford is set to compete in the loser's bracket against Auburn.

Ole Miss secured a spot following the Rebels' 5-1 victory against Auburn in the second game of Saturday's opening round. The second game in the winner's bracket is scheduled for Monday night.

Here's all the information to know to watch the 2022 College World Series.

NCAA Tournament: How to watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss in the 2022 College World Series

Time: 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN

Karl Ravech and Eduardo Pérez will call the game from the booth while Kyle Peterson and Kris Budden will be available for analytics and sideline reporting.

Live stream: ESPN/ESPN+

Online radio: Arkansas radio | Ole Miss radio

