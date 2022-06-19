ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Council erupts in rare public display of discord over jobs bill

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPfYa_0gFhioMd00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — In a rare show of hostility between Philadelphia City Council members, Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson blasted one of her colleagues at last Thursday’s meeting, for misrepresenting a bill she's sponsoring.

One of Richardson’s first actions as a Council member was introducing a bill to give preference points for city jobs to public technical high school graduates — a bill that died because veterans protested it would water down their preference points.

However, with staffing shortages in every city department, Richardson revived the bill, only to have veterans renew their protest. Richardson, though, doesn't think veterans are acting on their own. In an unusual public statement, she accused another councilman of whipping up the opposition.

"I disavow the tactics that have been used against me related to this bill," Richardson said.

"I would never, I would never, treat another person and particularly another colleague in this manner. There’s a better way to be a colleague and I hope in the future that is displayed."

While she didn't say a name, Councilman David Oh gave away the game when he raised his hand to respond. He simply repeated the argument that veterans view preferences as a zero-sum game, even though — as Richardson noted — there are eight kinds of preferences already in the city code, of which veterans are just one.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Top Philadelphia Elections Official Testifies To House Subcommittee On Disinformation, Damage To American Democracy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A top Philadelphia elections official told a House subcommittee that disinformation about elections has consequences for the security of elections and elections officials. Lisa Deeley is chair of the three-member commission that oversees elections in Philadelphia. In 2020, the city was the subject of false claims of ballot fraud. Deeley said it was those claims that prompted two men to drive from Virginia to Philadelphia with weapons and ammunition before they were arrested outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. “We had metal detectors,” Deeley said. “It was a scene we’ve never seen before in elections in Philadelphia. In addition to that, myself and my other two commissioners had police protection during that time.” Deeley said there was no fraud and the election was not stolen. The two suspects face trial in October.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Republic Of Philippines Officials Meeting With Mayor Kenney After Government Attorney John Albert Laylo Killed In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials from the Republic of the Philippines are in Philadelphia Tuesday after the murder of John Albert Laylo, a prominent government attorney in the Philippines. Top diplomats from that country are speaking exclusively to CBS3 as they search for answers. Consul General Elmer Cato and the Philippines Embassy Police officials are in Philadelphia meeting with Mayor Jim Kenney. They’re here to express their anger, frustration and concern. DEVELOPING: Consulate General of the Republic of the Philippines Elmer Cato and the Philippines Embassy Police are meeting now with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney following the weekend murder of John Albert Laylo,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia City Council#Politics Local#Philly Council
PhillyBite

Which State Is Philadelphia In?

Philadelphia, PA - If you are new to the city, you may be wondering: Which state is Philadelphia in?. That's a great question, but you may be wondering if it is even in Pennsylvania. The answer is yes, and Pennsylvania is located in the Northeast. As you may have guessed, Philadelphia is a major city in the United States. It's located in the mid-Atlantic region, spanning the Appalachian and Northeast regions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘Old Food' Causes Courthouse Clear-Out in Philadelphia

An "unknown white powder" that caused the evacuation of a federal courthouse in Philadelphia ended up being nothing more than some "old food," according to police. Police got a call about the "substance" at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, which triggered the short-lived evacuation at the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse at 601 Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Philly

50 Philadelphia City Pools To Open For Summer: Here’s The Opening Schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday would have been a great day to go for a swim at one of Philadelphia’s public pools, but the wait is almost over. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation said that a handful of pools will be opening on Tuesday. The city says 80% of the available pools will open this summer. The city is working around the nationwide lifeguard shortage to ensure kids are safe while they swim. Making a splash this summer season. The city said Friday outdoor pools will open on a rolling basis beginning next Tuesday, but Philadelphia Parks and Rec says only 50 of the 63...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Globe

Camden progressives begin process to force vote on hiring transparency

The Camden We Choose Coalition, representing several Camden County progressive organizations, announced today that they have filed petitions to force large employers in the city of Camden to disclose how many local residents they hire. “For too long, powerful special interests have used Camden as their riverfront playground, enjoying tens...
CAMDEN, NJ
Main Line Media News

Montgomery County Point-in-Time Count findings reveal 568 homeless

NORRISTOWN — More than 500 people were found to be homeless on a cold night in January across Montgomery County. That’s what the results of Montgomery County’s 2022 Point-in-Time Count revealed. The findings were released in a statement earlier this month. Kayleigh Silver, administrator of the Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy