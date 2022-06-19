ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX launches 55 satellites in 36 hours

By Joe Hiti
On Sunday morning, SpaceX completed a triple-header after launching 53 Starlink satellites, a German radar satellite, and a Globalstar communications satellite.

The three launches were done from Cape Canaveral, California, and the Kennedy Space Center. To make the feat even more impressive, the launches were all successfully accomplished within 36 hours and 18 minutes.

SpaceX says that it intends to have more than 50 launches by the end of the year, with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s launches being the 158th, 159th, and 160th Falcon 9 flights in company history.

A Falcon 9 launched from the Kennedy Space Center on Friday at 12:09 p.m. EST carrying a batch of the Starlink satellites into orbit. In total, 2,706 Starlink satellites have been launched, the space center reported.

Then at 10:17 a.m. on Saturday, another Falcon 9 boosted Germany’s SARah 1 radar reconnaissance satellite into polar orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, located in California, SpaceX reported.

The third Falcon 9 flight occurred just as Father’s Day began at 12:27 a.m., launching the Globalstar FM15 communications satellite into orbit after taking off at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station .

The launch was streamed online, lighting up the nighttime sky as the flight took around two hours to reach its planned orbit and release the Globalstar FM15 communications satellite.

The launches also come just days after SpaceX employees were fired for openly criticizing the company's CEO, Elon Musk, in a letter to the its more than 2,600 employees.

