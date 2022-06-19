ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover Police searching for suspect in fatal hit and run crash

By Hannah Cechini
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident. On Saturday, officers responded to the area of...

firststateupdate.com

Delaware State Police Investigating A Tuesday Evening Motorcycle Crash

At approximately 8:31 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to the intersection of West Basin Road and Airport Road for a motor. vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, according to NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher. Kocher said responding units confirmed reports and advised...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Robbery Investigation of Dollar Tree

New Castle – Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Dollar Tree. On June 21st, 2022, at approximately 12:54 p.m., troopers responded to Dollar Tree at 1230 Beaver Brook Plaza in New Castle. The investigation revealed that the unknown white male suspect entered the store as an employee was waiting on customers. When the employee opened the cash register, the suspect approached the employee and began trying to grab money from the cash register. The employee quickly shut the cash register and the suspect pushed the employee away. The suspect then pulled out a knife and attempted to open the cash register but was unsuccessful, so he took the entire cash drawer and fled toward a development named Chaddwyk. No one was injured during the incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Teens rob Pittsville convenience store, flee in stolen vehicle

PITTSVILLE, Md. – Two teens have been charged after police say they robbed a convenience store and led police on a chase early Wednesday morning. At around 4:50 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers received a 911 call from an employee at the Shore Stop in Pittsville, reporting that the store had just been robbed and the suspect had a long gun. The employee reported that the suspect was a male and that he left in a white hatchback vehicle.
PITTSVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Pedestrian hit, killed in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A 22-year-old Elkton man was killed in a crash Monday night in Ocean City. At around 9:40 p.m., police say a pedestrian was in the roadway in the area of 46th Street and Coastal Highway, not in a marked crosswalk. The vehicle that hit the victim was driving northbound on Coastal Highway at the time of the crash.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Philly

21-Year-Old Woman Killed In Germantown Hit-And-Run, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood Monday night. It happened around 7 p.m. on the 5300 block of Germantown Avenue. Police say they arrived at the scene to find the woman suffering from severe head trauma. They were bleeding heavily and were unresponsive. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital. According to police, witnesses say the victim was crossing Germantown Avenue when they were struck by a dark grey Tesla. “She was hit with such force that her body was launched into the air about 12 feet when her body actually struck a traffic light and then her body continued to travel 50 feet south where it landed on the sidewalk,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say the hit-and-run was captured on multiple surveillance cameras. The suspect’s vehicle has heavy damage to the front passenger’s side and the windshield is caved in, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot Late Tuesday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Northeast Boulevard. Police located a 29-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Nolan...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox40jackson.com

8-year-old boy, two teens in stable condition after shooting in Delaware

An 8-year-old boy and two teenagers were shot on Monday evening in Wilmington, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of South Jackson Street, Wilmington Police said in a news release. Officers found three boys, ages 8, 16 and 17, shot and all were taken to a hospital, police said. Police did not release details about the extent of the boys’ injuries, but said they were stable.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Face In Frankford Triple Shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in Frankford. It happened just before 1 a.m. on Foulkrod and Northwood Streets. Police say three men, all in their 20s, were shot. Investigators found about 50 shell casings at the scene. One of the victims is in critical condition after he was shot in the face. The other two men are in stable condition. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests have been made. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.  For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Man Found At Scene Of Baltimore Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hanover man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, authorities said. About 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA. When officers arrived, they found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder. Behind the wheel was a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. The driver, Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear Monday. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and investigators are seeking information from anyone who might have seen suspicious activity, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-915-7727 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after 2-vehicle crash

A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Bridgeton. A 22-year-old Bridgeton resident was riding south on Fayette Street around 3:15 p.m. when another Bridgeton resident driving a car made a left turn from Cottage Avenue onto Fayette in front of the motorcycle, according to city police.
BRIDGETON, NJ
MyChesCo

Two Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on drug charges. Authorities state that on June 13 at approximately 12:35 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the 200 block of Cedar Street when they observed 34-year-old Charles Fletcher of New Castle and 20-year-old Luis Velazquez engaged in drug activity. Police made contact with both subjects and following a brief investigation, recovered 2.5 grams of cocaine, 4.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $1,093. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Man found shot to death in Juniata Park, police say

JUNIATA PARK - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in Juniata Park. Officials say a person walking at Castor Avenue and Wingohocking Street noticed an unresponsive man at the location, Sunday night, just before 8:30. Medics and responding officers saw the man had two gunshot wounds to the head....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

