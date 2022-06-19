ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The trickiest part of turning Buzz Lightyear the toy into Buzz Lightyear the sci-fi hero

By Petrana Radulovic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, it’s pretty clear that Pixar’s Lightyear isn’t a Toy Story sequel or a movie about the real human Buzz Lightyear; it’s a fictional film that would’ve come out in the Toy Story universe, featuring a science fiction space hero named Buzz Lightyear, who would later inspire the toy that...

Comments / 3

AFP

'Lightyear' makers unfazed by bans in places with 'backward beliefs'

The makers of Disney-Pixar's new blockbuster about Buzz Lightyear told AFP on Thursday that they were warned of a likely backlash against the same-sex marriage it features, but did not care. "We had been warned this would be a likely outcome," producer Galyn Susman told AFP in a Zoom interview. 
The Verge

Lightyear’s a stiff-as-plastic deconstruction of heroic space dramas

Pixar and Disney have hyped director Angus MacLane’s Lightyear up by making it out as a mysterious reworking of Toy Story’s canon that reveals all-new details about Andy Davis’ favorite space explorer. Though a new version of Buzz anchors the film, its story about how reaching for the stars can lead to people losing hold of the important things right in front of them is actually more about taking its titular astronaut off a pedestal and unpacking why we tend to frame people like him as heroes.
EW.com

A flying saucer wreaks havoc in Jordan Peele's Nope trailer

The final trailer for Nope is bringing us lots of answers to the mysteries of Jordan Peele's latest horror film. Throughout the marketing campaign, including past trailers and posters, all we knew about this cinematic terror was that it was hidden within a mysterious cloud that seemed to have a mind of its own and suck up people off the earth in cyclones. So, what exactly is this? If you guessed aliens, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding!
E! News

Patricia Heaton Blasts Disney-Pixar for Not Casting Tim Allen in Lightyear

Watch: Chris Evans Talks Recreating Iconic Buzz Lightyear Role. Patricia Heaton is sharing how she really feels about Tim Allen not being cast in Lightyear. "Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns," the actress tweeted on June 14. "Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?"
Distractify

The Real Reason 'Lightyear' Is Banned In 14 Countries

In 1995, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen transformed into the talking toys that we now know as Woody and Buzz Lightyear. More than two decades later, their legacy lives on. The latest installment in the Toy Story franchise is set to release on June 17 and the nostalgia is real.
The Hollywood Reporter

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’: Film Review

The conflict in Pixar’s ageless 1995 breakthrough feature, Toy Story, hinged on the displacement anxiety of old-fashioned pull-string cowboy doll Woody when his young owner Andy acquired a popular new action figure called Buzz Lightyear. The movie named for that Space Ranger, Lightyear, extends the Toy Story franchise by showing us the sci-fi adventure that hooked Andy on the character and inspired the merch. This is a funny spinoff with suspense and heart, a captivatingly spirited toon take on splashy live-action retro popcorn entertainment. The title character is given splendid voice by Chris Evans, balancing heroism and human fallibility with...
Yardbarker

Collider

'Buzz Lightyear of Star Command' Was the Space Ranger’s First Solo Mission

Out of all the characters made popular by the Toy Story films, there's none more exciting, more daring, or more full of potential than Buzz Lightyear himself. Originally played by Tim Allen, the iconic space ranger became a staple of every kid's childhood in a way that Woody never really could. Of course, Disney saw this almost immediately and capitalized on the character's popularity... and no, we're not talking about Pixar's latest sci-fi endeavor Lightyear, which follows Chris Evans' Buzz in an all-new origin story. Rather, much like how Star Wars has two different versions of The Clone Wars, Disney/Pixar have given us two different solo interpretations of the Star Command legend. While the Toy Story sequels struggled to figure out what to do with Buzz, his first solo venture - Buzz Lightyear of Star Command - made him into an action hero we could all grow to love.
Polygon

Smile is the first horror movie in a long time with a genuinely scary trailer

Every horror fan hopes that whatever movie they’re sitting down to will be genuinely frightening, but it’s rare that a trailer has that kind of impact. The trailer for Smile, a new horror movie from first-time director Parker Finn, is a rare exception. The trailer, released on Wednesday, is plenty creepy, mostly because of a few good old-fashioned smiles. Smile is set to be released in theaters on Sept. 30.
Fatherly

Lightyear Is Not A Toy Story Prequel. It’s Far Weirder Than That

The new Pixar movie Lightyear is a spin-off of the Toy Story franchise. If you wanted to stay sane you could just leave it at that. But, if you want to figure out what kind of spinoff Lightyear is, relative to Toy Story, madness may ensue. Is this a sequel to Toy Story? A reboot? A prequel? Or it might be the strangest type of movie of all time, an unholy chimera with a movie category we had to invent: A double Pixar movie, otherwise known as a Pixar-Pixar. What’s that, you ask? Well, it’s a Pixar movie that happens inside of a Pixar movie watched by Pixar characters, but somehow, also, watched by us. Let’s get into it. Only mild spoilers ahead for Lightyear.
ComicBook

Lightyear Reveals Zurg's Identity in Surprising Origin Twist

Disney and Pixar's Lightyear brought everyone's favorite Space Ranger back to the big screen with a brand new origin story. Of course, it would be difficult to tell a big Buzz Lightyear adventure without the character's arch-nemesis, the evil Emperor Zurg, sworn enemy of the Galactic Alliance. Buzz's robot nemesis is the central antagonist in Lightyear, and the film finally pulls back the curtain on the villain's identity, revealing a surprising twist for longtime Toy Story franchise fans.
epicstream.com

Disney's Lightyear Officially Banned in Several Countries, Here's Why

Disney Pixar's latest offering, Lightyear is causing quite the controversy ahead of its worldwide theatrical release this week. The Toy Story spinoff film, which serves as the origin story of Buzz Lightyear has officially been banned in several countries — including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Malaysia, and Indonesia for reasons you already might have guessed.
IndieWire

Jerrod Carmichael Says Safdie Brothers’ ’48 Hours’ Remake and Quentin Tarantino Projects Not Happening

Click here to read the full article. With his HBO special “Rothaniel” continuing to attract audiences, Jerrod Carmichael is on a hot streak. But even during Carmichael’s current rise, there are several projects he’s admitted he’s had to put aside. In a recent interview with GQ, he discussed that “I love getting rid of irons [in the fire]” and at least two high-profile projects on Carmichael’s docket are not going forward. (Read IndieWire’s recent interview with Jerrod Carmichael here.) One of them was a proposed remake of the 1982 feature “48 Hours” Carmichael was cowriting with Josh and Benny Safdie. The...
Essence

Keke Palmer Admits To ‘Definitely’ Crying During The Last ‘Toy Story’ Movie – Us, Too!

“Nobody wants to grow up and leave things behind,” said the ‘Lightyear’ star. To infinity and beyond! When you hear the name Buzz Lightyear, I bet your mind instantly travels to a happier time of Disney Pixar when you believed that the toys in your room came to light when you weren’t looking. Now, our beloved Space Ranger gets to take fans on a long-awaited journey back to planet Morph where we get to learn more about his backstory, his relationship with the evil Zurg, and even get to meet some new star-studded friends along the way, including Keke Palmer.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Stops Interview After Asked About His Love Life

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.
People

Kamala Harris to Screen Disney's Lightyear for STEM Students, Military Families on Day of Theatrical Release

After a long day of discussing lead pipes in Pittsburgh and baby formula in Virginia, Vice President Kamala Harris will welcome the weekend with a night of merriment. On Friday evening, Harris is hosting a STEM night at the U.S. Naval Observatory for military families and local students interested in science, technology and space exploration. After hearing from NASA astronauts about the future of space travel, attendees will get to watch Disney/Pixar's latest collaboration, Lightyear, the same day it premieres in theaters.
