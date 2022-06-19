Palm Springs Air Museum wins Emmy Award for military programming

The Palm Springs Air Museum now has a new piece of hardware to put on display: a shiny, gold Emmy Award.

The museum won an Emmy Award for military programming for its Palm Springs Air Museum’s 25th Silver Anniversary Celebration, which aired on KVCR-TV. The award was presented to director Phillip Large and executive producer Fred Bell at the 48th annual Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards on Saturday at the Westin Mission Hills Resort in Rancho Mirage.

Kyle Radke produced the program, and the Air Museum served as an executive producer.

Large thanked the Academy and his colleagues when accepting the award. Bell honored all veterans and encouraged the crowd to remember their sacrifices.

Bell told The Desert Sun Sunday that he was "still processing" the win after a whirlwind evening the day before. The museum got news of the nomination a few weeks ago, he added, around the same time the piece was also nominated for a Telly Award.

Despite his love for the project, he was shocked by the nomination.

"We do a lot of veterans stories and veterans profiles ... in a million years I would not have thought that this piece would have been nominated for an Emmy," Bell said. "It would have been the furthest thing from my mind because we just don't really run in those circles."

The idea for the 25th Silver Anniversary Celebration was born out of a phone call with program host Joe Mantegna about projects that would be possible during COVID-19, and looking back, Bell is thrilled with how it turned out. He praised Large for "really understanding the content," and said he's proud to have honored some of American history's most tenacious military members.

It was a bittersweet win, however, because local Tuskegee Airman Rusty Burns, one of the subjects of the piece, died on June 16.

"We dedicated it to him and the Tuskegee Airmen and all veterans," Bell said. "Really, they're the heroes of this whole thing. ... Rusty was a dear friend of mine, so is Bob Friend, and the Tuskegees fought through so much adversity. To defend the country and come home and not have the same liberties and rights and yet have to go and put their lives on the line in Europe ... what an incredible amount of fortitude."

The win also had sentimental meaning for Bell, who is now the second person in his family to take home an Emmy. Both of his parents were in the entertainment business, and his mother, Roberta Linn, won an Emmy in 1954 for her KTLA show "Cafe Continental."

The Palm Springs Air Museum, located at 745 N. Gene Autry Trail, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit https://palmspringsairmuseum.org/ for more information.

The Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honors excellence in television in the Pacific Southwest including San Diego, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, Bakersfield, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs Air Museum wins Emmy Award for military programming