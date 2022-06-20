ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman arrested in shooting at Queens catering hall that left 1 dead, 3 injured

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police arrested a man they said opened fire at a Queens catering hall with an assault rifle Sunday morning, killing one and injuring three, police said Monday.

Officials charged 28-year-old Dwayne Whyte of Bridgeport, Connecticut with attempted murder, attempted assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

The shooting followed an argument around 5 a.m. at an event space on Cross Bay Boulevard near Desarc Road in Ozone Park, officials said.

The shooter hit a 38-year-old man in the chest, a 32-year-old man in the face and a 28-year-old man in the leg, according to the NYPD.

Emergency responders rushed the 38-year-old man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as Raymond Francis of Queens.

The 32-year-old man and the 28-year-old man are both expected to survive.

Police have not yet made any arrests and an investigation is ongoing.

