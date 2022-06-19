Price segment closing Monday; bridge work planned

NORTH PORT — Drivers will have to find an alternative for a portion of Price Boulevard this week.

City workers will close Price between Salford and Cranberry boulevards starting Monday.

Crews will be shoring up a bridge over a drainage canal that was weakened during recent rains. Work is expected to take a week.

City officials recommended several detours to the busy east-west road that connects several neighborhoods, shopping centers and recreation facilities.

One alternative would be to Interstate 75 between the Toledo Blade and Sumter Boulevard exits. U.S. 41 is another alternate route.

For those who do not want to travel on the highway, Tropicaire Boulevard is also an east-west alternative to Price.

“While we understand this closure will be inconvenient for everyone, this work is being done now to ensure the safety of the bridge and we appreciate your patience while this work is being done,” Jeffrey Carlson of North Port Public Works said in an email.