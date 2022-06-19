ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man found shot dead inside crashed vehicle: LAPD

By Travis Schlepp
 3 days ago

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Vermont Vista Sunday morning.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the 400 block of West 108th Street around 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, police found a crash involving two vehicles.

Inside one of the crashed vehicles, a man was found unconscious in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, police said.

The man’s name and age have not yet been released.

At this time, police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting.

FreeBear
3d ago

Gun murders in South Central continues to reach new high. Where is Karen Bass, who has been an 'activist' for South Central for 28 years?

