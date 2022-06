One of the hardest things to deal with after a major storm on the coast is a loss of power. That’s usually a result of power lines being knocked down by wind and tree limbs. To remedy that situation in Garden City Beach, Horry County Government plans to put the utilities underground. This move is just part of a $46 million project to improve the infrastructure and appearance of the unincorporated area located between Surfside Beach and the Georgetown County line.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO