ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Won't Bench Two-Time All-Star Despite Frigid Hitting

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmuhj_0gFhg2mC00

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn't going to bench Max Muncy even though he still hasn't been hitting.

Max Muncy still has yet to get it going at the plate this season. Muncy went to the injured list with elbow soreness in late May, and completed a minor league rehab assignment before returning to the Dodgers lineup. The hope was Muncy would come back looking like his All-Star self, but that hasn't been the case.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Since he came back on June 9th, Muncy is batting just .192 and has a .710 OPS. His only home run in that span was has been his infamous long ball against the Chicago White Sox.

Even though he hasn't been racking up extra-base hits, or hits for that matter, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said this week that he's not going to bench Muncy on "arbitrary" days off to help Max get himself right. From what it sounds like, Muncy is going to be in the lineup everyday (quotes via The Orange County Register's J.P. Hoonstra ).

“I think that he’s physically fine, emotionally fine. There will be some days – a day or two (off) in that stretch of (19) in a row. He’s built to play every day so I don’t think I need to find arbitrary days to sit him, especially if he’s swinging the bat well.”

Now to be fair to Roberts, the Dodgers don't have a big bat waiting on the bench. Edwin Ríos is out with a hamstring injury so Muncy will just have to keep grinding.

“Freddie and Max, to me, (are) prominent guys in the lineup from that side of the batter’s box. When Max is good it makes everyone’s job easier.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Dodgers Trade Rumors

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and the Los Angeles Dodgers are - as usual - expected to be major players in an effort to win a close NL West title race. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers are looking to acquire a right-handed hitter who plays the outfield now that Mookie Betts is out for the foreseeable future. To that end, the Dodgers have a few plans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Dodgers have a Craig Kimbrel problem that could haunt them

Following their 5-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on June 19, it is evident that the Los Angeles Dodgers have a Craig Kimbrel problem. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians faced off on June 19 to take the three-game series, as they split the first two contests. Both teams were tied entering the ninth inning, and the Dodgers called upon relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to keep the score intact.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Edwin Ríos
numberfire.com

Giants' Brandon Crawford sitting versus Braves Monday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Crawford will start on the sidelines in Monday's game while Evan Longoria steps back into the lineup at third base. Longoria will bat fifth while Wilmer Flores skips to second base and Thairo Estrada moves back to shortstop.
FanSided

White Sox fans are upset about this weak Astros home run

The Chicago White Sox surrendered a home run to Houston Astros designated hitter J.J. Matijevic on June 19 that would only count in a small number of ballparks. The Chicago White Sox won four of their previous five games entering Sunday Night Baseball on June 19. They faced off against the Houston Astros looking to take the series. They seemingly had an advantage, as Yordan Alvarez was not in the lineup as he dealt with a hand injury.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#The Chicago White Sox#Freddie
Yardbarker

Report: Dodgers eyeing trade for outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be in no danger of missing out on the playoffs this year, despite the recent injury to stud outfielder Mookie Betts. They currently hold only a 1/2 game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West, but with the expanded playoffs this year, it would be a stunner if Los Angeles missed the postseason all together this fall for the first time since 2012.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Dodgers, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

As the Los Angeles Dodgers adjust to life without Mookie Betts for a bit, the team reportedly made a trade for a Tigers outfielder Monday. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times via MLB.com's Juan Toribio, "The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source." Noting,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Experts predict MLB's next great superstar

With so many young, emerging stars populating Major League rosters, it’s challenging to pinpoint who might be baseball’s biggest star a few years into the future. In honor of Young Stars Week on MLB Network, which runs through June 24 and will feature in depth discussion and analysis of the next generation of stars, we asked a panel of MLB.com reporters to debate which player, among the up-and-comers who have yet to make an All-Star Team, might be the Next Big Thing.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: Behind The Scenes With Mookie Betts For Blue Diamond Gala

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation held their sixth annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium last week and raised a record $3.6 million to support the organization’s mission to improve education, healthcare, homelessness, and social justice. Excitement overflowed, both because it was the first time since 2019 the signature...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Here are the All-Star Ballot standings so far

The races to determine who will advance to Phase 2 of the fan voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard are starting to take shape. The first round of voting will determine two of the All-Star starters -- the top vote-getter in each league -- and which players will advance to the final round of the fan voting for the All-Star Game, which takes place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
864
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy