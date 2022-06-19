ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview Drive project again on Alton agenda

By Dylan Suttles
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON - Aldermen are scheduled to meet as a Committee of the Whole Tuesday, June 21 will discuss a design bill proposal by GeoStabilization International on the reconstruction of Riverview Drive. If approved, the reconstruction would cost around $3,498,440. Tuesday's discussion is on Phase 1 of the project proposed by...

The Telegraph

Phase 1 for Riverview Drive repair approved

ALTON - Aldermen meeting as a Committee of the Whole on Tuesday approved to move forward with Phase 1 of the Riverview Drive reconstruction. GeoStabilization International, based in Commerce City, Colorado will work on constructing a retaining wall. The company specializes in emergency landslide repairs, rockfall mitigation, and grouting using design/build and design/build/warranty contracting. The estimated cost of Phase 1 is $3,498,440 with a five year warranty. According to Justin Kleinschmidt of Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc., the city must provided 25% of that cost, which will come from Rebuild Illinois funds.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Fireworks ready to light up the Riverbend

ALTON - As the 4th of July approaches, many area communities are preparing firework displays. The tiny village of Fieldon offers one of the season's first aerial displays, with fireworks set at dusk on Saturday. Staunton's fireworks follow on Sunday night. Fireworks fans also have three opportunities to see shows at Gordon Moore Park following Alton River Dragon games on Saturday, July 4 and July 16.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

New closure coming on Route 109

If you use Illinois Route 109 to get back and forth between Godfrey and Jerseyville, you’ll need to continue to use other roads to get to where you’re going. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation is closing 109 between Dow Road and Bethel Lane. That’s a little further south than the project that closed the highway earlier this month.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Work set on Great River Road

ELSAH — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure on Illinois 100, the Great River Road, at Elsah Creek beginning Monday, June 27. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the eastbound direction to perform bridge painting. The work is expected to be completed by mid-July.
ELSAH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverview Park#Labor Day#Illinois#Fema#Urban Construction#Riverview Drive#Alton Public Works
advantagenews.com

Dirt moving at Wood River Rec Center site

With little fanfare, construction crews started moving dirt at the site of the new recreation center in Wood River Monday morning. Even Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody was caught unaware. Your browser does not support the audio element. Woody tells The Big Z the initial work is on the...
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Clark Bridge lane closures planned

ALTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning lane closures on the U.S. 67 Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River from June 23 through June 30. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the direction indicated during the following dates and times, weather permitting:
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Accidental fire reignites land management plan for Palisades

EAST ALTON - The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) staff and land management partners visited the Palisades Nature Preserve near Grafton recently to gain a better understanding of how the Nov. 19, 2021, wildfire affected the preserves' rare hill prairies. "Fire is a natural and necessary step in restoring and keeping a prairie healthy," said Habitat Senior Project Assistant Phil Rathz. "Fire, when utilized by professionals, has many benefits including killing off invasive plant species, recycling nutrients faster, removing excess thatch that suppresses plant growth, and stopping trees from growing and taking over the prairie area." Hill prairies develop on south-facing steep slopes where summer sun, dry winds and periodic fires keep forest species from growing. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) states there are approximately 90 sites with good-quality hill prairies statewide.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Homecoming celebration begins in Staunton Friday

STAUNTON - Staunton will be celebrating their 81st Homecoming starting Friday, June 24 at Fireman's Park, 900-998 Montgomery St., from 6-10:30 p.m. The event is complete with beer, bingo, concessions, rides, music and a variety of food every night. The Staunton volunteer firemen are working hard to make this 81st celebration fun for all ages and everyone is looking forward to Sunday's 4 p.m. parade of decorated floats and bands. Then, weather permitting, they will cap the whole weekend off with a fireworks display by the City of Staunton at dusk Sunday, June 26. The celebration at Staunton Recreation Park opens Friday night, June 24, with rides by Egyptian Exposition in operation from 6-10:30 p.m. Rides will also be operating from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 on Sunday. Armbands, costing $25 will allow you one night of unlimited rides. The armbands will be available for purchase all three nights. Live music will be provided Friday by Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Saturday by BoomSlang and DJ- Buffy's Beats on Sunday.
STAUNTON, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City holds auditions for Catch Me If You Can Thursday

GRANITE CITY - The Alfresco Art Center, 2041 Delmar Ave, in Granite City will be hosting auditions for their production of "Catch Me If You Can" at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 and 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25. Based on the true story of one of the most famous con artists in history, Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can is a rousing musical set in the 1960s. We begin as Frank is captured by Agent Carl Hanratty, after years of pursuit. Frank, however, thinks the audience deserves to hear his version of the truth, and narrates his life as a hip, dance-heavy variety television show. Frank, as a teenager, runs away from his unhappy home to live a life of great adventure, conning people by assuming a multitude of identities: airplane pilot, doctor, and lawyer, to name a few. A fast, rollicking musical by the creative team behind Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can tells the tale of an ingenious, yet lonely, boy looking for his place in the world. Visit alfrescoproductions.org/auditions for character breakdown and more info. To sign up, visit https://www.signupgenius.com .
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

County nixes two zoning requests, OK’s five

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board acted on seven separate zoning requests at Wednesday's regular meeting, denying two and approving five. A request to keep bees, goats and double the allowed number of chickens on residential property; and to place a mobile home in the 1900 block of Roberta Drive in Granite City were denied by the full board, upholding previous decisions by the Building and Zoning Committee.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Lake Chix Market and Merch starts Wednesday

EDWARDSVILLE - The Lake Chix Market and Merch will start Wednesday, June 22 from 4-8 p.m. at 100 Elm Drive in Edwardsville. The market, held in the Holiday Shore Marina parking lot, offers fresh produce, local crafts and small business vendors, baked goods, kettle corn, area honey, skin products, clothing, and more. Held on Wednesdays, the market seeks to promote independent business owners and provide shoppers with a down-to-earth browsing experience and unique hand-made items.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

St. Louis Bourbon Society: Bourbon & Brews

The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening. Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting in north St. Louis. A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Salvi plans Edwardsville visit

EDWARDSVILLE — U.S. Senatorial candidate Kathy Salvi is planning a meet-and-greet at 8 a.m. Friday, June 24, at the Golden Oak Pancake House, 6663 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, in Edwardsville as part of a cross-state campaign effort.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Frankie Martin’s Garden set to open in Cottleville this summer

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck entertainment complex will open in St. Charles County later this summer, as construction crews work to make up delays caused by supply chain issues. Frankie Martin’s Garden, situated at the corner of Highway N and St. Charles Street in Cottleville, will offer...
COTTLEVILLE, MO
The Telegraph

Corona leaving health department

WOOD RIVER — Toni Corona is preparing to retire after nearly 20 years as director of the Madison County Health Department. Corona, who has been with the MCHD since it started in 1996 and has been the director since 2003, is retiring on June 30.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Rehberger has plans for Highland, Edwardsville

Jeff Rehberger of Highland has some big plans in the works. Since 2013, Rehberger has developed Lucky Lincoln Gaming into a company that installs and services slot machines at more than 170 locations throughout Illinois. It currently is one of the five largest gaming terminal operators in the state with more than 1,200 slot machines and a staff of more than 75.
HIGHLAND, IL
advantagenews.com

Metro East PRD announces grant programs

The Metro East Park and Recreation District, serving Madison and St. Clair counties, has announced their Board of Directors has approved $3.4 million in grant funding for three separate grant programs for park related events and activities in the region. These programs are intended to help local park districts and municipalities leverage their funds and make their locally led projects a reality.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

