Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Included in Way-Too-Early Bowl Projections

By Ben King
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfpwZ_0gFhfsBa00

Where do experts have the Ole Miss Rebels bowling next season?

The 2022 College Football season has not even started, but it is never too early to take a look at bowl game projections.

The full 43-game bowl schedule was released back in May, and College Football News later made projections for each bowl game. 247Sports took those projections and added analysis to them .

Let's take a look and see where the Ole Miss Rebels are projected to go bowling this season.

Music City Bowl

Projection : Iowa vs. Ole Miss

What does Lane Kiffin have in store for his encore following a 10-win season and Sugar Bowl berth? Unfortunately for the Rebels, a seven or eight-win finish and trip to Nashville it appears. Ole Miss has a top-rated transfer class with several instant-impact players the Rebels hope can replace some of the difference-makers offensively off last year's elite team.

The Rebels are projected to play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the coveted Music City Bowl. Ole Miss misses out on a New Years Six bowl game projection after losing playmakers on both sides of the ball to the NFL Draft.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin replaced that lost talent by bringing in the No. 2 transfer class in the nation, beating out SEC rivals like the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks. A handful of players included in that transfer class have already earned preseason accolades .

247Sports also recently released win total projections for each team in the SEC , and the Rebels' projected number of wins fits right in with a Music City Bowl appearance.

