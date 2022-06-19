ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Football's Second Commit Revealed

By Noah Strackbein
 5 days ago

Braylan Lovelance, a three-star linebacker, is the second 2023 commit of the weekend for Pitt.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue their red hot month of June, landing 12 commits, including five this weekend. After revealing his decision on social media, the Panthers' third verbal commitment belongs to Braylan Lovelance, a three-star linebacker who starred playing both ways for Leechsburgh Area High School in Leechsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pitt capitalized on a fast-moving relationship with the local linebacker and earned his verbal commitment on Saturday. He held offers from Army, Bucknell, Toledo, a handful of Ivy League schools and Virginia Tech. He had an official visit scheduled to Blacksburg, Virginia for next week.

Lovelance's commitment gives the Panthers 10 in the class of 2023 and moves them into 24th on 247Sports' national team rankings.

There are still three more commits who have yet to claim the remaining Pat Signals.

