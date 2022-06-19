ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene man charged with Homicide of infant daughter

By Dusty Ellis
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 17, 2022, the Abilene Police department reported on their Facebook page an Abilene man had been charged with the homicide of his infant daughter.

29-year-old Raymond Medina was initially arrested for an unrelated family violence warrant on June 14, 2022. He has remained in custody since then while detectives with the Special and Major Investigations Bureaus investigated the death of his infant child.

At 10 AM on June 14, 2022 police received a call in regards to the death of an infant which was deemed to appear suspicious in nature. Officers and detectives responded to Hendrick Medical Center where they learned that the infant had been brought to the hospital by the child’s mother. the investigation concluded with the belief that the infant died due to severe child abuse.

on June 17, 2022, a murder warrant was issued for First Degree Felony Murder. Medina remains in the Taylor County Jail with a bond of two million dollars.

At this time the investigation is ongoing.

Raymond Medina; CC Abilene Police Department

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

