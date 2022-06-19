ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

England Fans Warned One-Night Stands At World Cup Could Lead To Seven Years In Jail

By Daniel Marland
 3 days ago
Football fans have been warned they face up to seven years in jail if they engage in sex outside of marriage at this year's World Cup in Qatar. The tournament kicks off on November 21st and governing body FIFA have warned supporters to be on their best behaviour. 'No...

Comments / 90

Thomas Malaglowicz
2d ago

The response from the world should be “fine, we aren’t coming with our money” so have fun with a World Cup with no fans.

Reply
36
TI9619 TI9619
2d ago

Ha Ha Ha... everyone wants inclusion and respecting their lifestyles until they run into a culture like this. And it's cry like a baby time.

Reply
12
Matthew McBrahmahay
2d ago

Maybe they shouldn't host soccer games in such ridiculous countries, just an idea

Reply(12)
48
