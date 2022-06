Arsenal are set to push forward in their pursuit of Lisandro Martinez, reports journalist César Luis Merlo. The Argentine international is one of the major targets of the Gunners board, as Arteta seeks to bolster his defence, both in terms of quality and versatility. Last season, the lack of depth in defence, particularly at full-back saw Arsenal crumble in their pursuit of Champions League football.

